IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Positive update from Colombo; India-Pakistan clash receives a huge shot in the arm

Live

By ,

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: It's Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Agha in tonight's India vs Pakistan blockbuster

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Stop all that you’re doing. Because when it’s India vs Pakistan, few things in world cricket topple it. After days and weeks of uncertainty, the marquee clash, which for the longest time wasn’t even sure of taking place, is finally here. Tonight’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo could have been just another India vs Pakistan game, but given all that’s transpired over the last 20-odd days, it’s far from the usual. All roads head to Sri Lanka’s Premadasa Stadium tonight, and all eyeballs are glued to the TV sets. Monday’s mood will be decided even before the clock strikes 12. But there’s a party pooper. And it goes by the name of rain. Hosting matches in Sri Lanka always comes with the risk of showers, but that’s usually during the Monsoon season. However, the weather in Colombo over the last 36 hours hasn’t looked promising and has only worsened in the last 12 hours. The chance of rain has increased. There’s a likelihood of a delayed start to the contest, and it could be one of those frustrating start-stop nights. However, it’s not all bad. The Sri Lankan ground staff has been impeccable with their work, doing a credible job in covering the entire outfield. Add to that their impressive drainage system, and the likelihood of play increases. Still, overall, it could be touch-and-go. Relations between players of India and Pakistan haven’t been great lately. The no-handshake saga in the Asia Cup, capping off with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi fleeing the scene with the trophy, only made the equation frostier. Whether the handshake deadlock ends today, only time will tell, but all things considered, this is the lowest the relations between the players of the two countries have been. Two players have dominated headlines ahead of the blockbuster. Abhishek Sharma, for being unwell and then being called a slogger by Mohammad Amir. And Usman Tariq, who’s had to deal with ‘chucking’ allegations despite getting his bowling action cleared by the ICC. It’s almost as if nothing else matters. All the discussions among former Pakistan cricketers and in press conferences have revolved around these two, and it’ll only be fitting if this individual contest unfolds in front of our eyes. There are plenty more subplots, but those are better kept for once the first ball is bowled. The expected Playing XIs India Predicted XI: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Varun Chakaravarthy, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Arshdeep Singh Pakistan Predicted XI: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Salman Agha, 4 Babar Azam, 5 Usman Khan, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Usman Tariq, 11 Abrar Ahmed India vs Pakistan head-to-head record India has dominated Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, winning 7 games and losing just one in 2021. Overall, the head-to-head matches between India and Pakistan in T20Is are as follows. Matches: 16 India won: 12 Pakistan won: 3 Tied: 1 India vs Pakistan T20I stats Most runs: Virat Kohli with 492 runs Most wickets: Hardik Pandya with 15 wickets India vs Pakistan Live Streaming The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Hotstar, and it can also be viewed on TV on the Star Sports network Some key pointers related to tonight’s India vs Pakistan match - India has won the last five T20I matches against Pakistan - The last time India lost was in September 2022 - This is the first time since 2007 that an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match won’t feature either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - The winner of tonight’s match will most likely end Group A as its top-ranked team - And lastly, rain is expected to hamper this match ...Read More

But there’s a party pooper. And it goes by the name of rain. Hosting matches in Sri Lanka always comes with the risk of showers, but that’s usually during the Monsoon season. However, the weather in Colombo over the last 36 hours hasn’t looked promising and has only worsened in the last 12 hours. The chance of rain has increased. There’s a likelihood of a delayed start to the contest, and it could be one of those frustrating start-stop nights. However, it’s not all bad. The Sri Lankan ground staff has been impeccable with their work, doing a credible job in covering the entire outfield. Add to that their impressive drainage system, and the likelihood of play increases. Still, overall, it could be touch-and-go. Relations between players of India and Pakistan haven’t been great lately. The no-handshake saga in the Asia Cup, capping off with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi fleeing the scene with the trophy, only made the equation frostier. Whether the handshake deadlock ends today, only time will tell, but all things considered, this is the lowest the relations between the players of the two countries have been. Two players have dominated headlines ahead of the blockbuster. Abhishek Sharma, for being unwell and then being called a slogger by Mohammad Amir. And Usman Tariq, who’s had to deal with ‘chucking’ allegations despite getting his bowling action cleared by the ICC. It’s almost as if nothing else matters. All the discussions among former Pakistan cricketers and in press conferences have revolved around these two, and it’ll only be fitting if this individual contest unfolds in front of our eyes. There are plenty more subplots, but those are better kept for once the first ball is bowled. The expected Playing XIs India Predicted XI: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Varun Chakaravarthy, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Arshdeep Singh Pakistan Predicted XI: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Salman Agha, 4 Babar Azam, 5 Usman Khan, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Usman Tariq, 11 Abrar Ahmed India vs Pakistan head-to-head record India has dominated Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, winning 7 games and losing just one in 2021. Overall, the head-to-head matches between India and Pakistan in T20Is are as follows. Matches: 16 India won: 12 Pakistan won: 3 Tied: 1 India vs Pakistan T20I stats Most runs: Virat Kohli with 492 runs Most wickets: Hardik Pandya with 15 wickets India vs Pakistan Live Streaming The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Hotstar, and it can also be viewed on TV on the Star Sports network Some key pointers related to tonight’s India vs Pakistan match - India has won the last five T20I matches against Pakistan - The last time India lost was in September 2022 - This is the first time since 2007 that an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match won’t feature either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - The winner of tonight’s match will most likely end Group A as its top-ranked team - And lastly, rain is expected to hamper this match