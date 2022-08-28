India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Hardik Pandya stars with bat and ball as India beat Pakistan in thriller

IND vs PAK T20, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Hardik Pandya batted and bowled India to memorable win in a treat of an India-Pakistan match. The two proud teams have not quite played a close match for a few years and so fans got a vintage India-Pakistan contest with a pitch that suited the brilliant fast bowlers in both teams. Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler, alongwith Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and batter for India, first taking figures of 3/25 and then scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. He won the match with a six off the fourth ball of the last over.