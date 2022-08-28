India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Hardik Pandya stars with bat and ball as India beat Pakistan in thriller
- India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Hardik Pandya has starred once again with both bat and ball and won the match for India with a six off the fourth delivery of the last over.
IND vs PAK T20, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Hardik Pandya batted and bowled India to memorable win in a treat of an India-Pakistan match. The two proud teams have not quite played a close match for a few years and so fans got a vintage India-Pakistan contest with a pitch that suited the brilliant fast bowlers in both teams. Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler, alongwith Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and batter for India, first taking figures of 3/25 and then scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. He won the match with a six off the fourth ball of the last over.
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 12:08 AM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: That's all folks!
A memorable match and India fans can go to bed with good thoughts. Pakistan fans will be disappointed but hey, they made a match out of a target of 148 and just the sight of young Naseem Shah limping and hobbling in his last over and still bowling three back to back dot balls to Hardik Pandya, almost getting his wicket off the last of those, while grinding his teeth and fighting against the extreme pain of cramps should make them proud. It has been a lovely contest and let's hope the rest of the India-Pakistan matches live up to this. Well, let's hope all the matches live up to this of course, the Asia Cup gives so much importance to every single match after all, doesn't it? Of course it does. On that note, we will join you tomorrow when Afghanistan face Bangladesh in Dubai. Ciao!
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 12:07 AM
India vs Pakistan live: Hardik Pandya talks
In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple.
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 12:05 AM
IND vs PAK Live: And the player of the match is…
… no you don't get prizes for guessing here, it is only Hardik Pandya, the obvious choice, who gets any rewards. He basically played the role of at least 2 players today.
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 12:04 AM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Rohit Sharma
Halfway through the chase, we still knew that we can win irrespective of the situation. We had the belief and when you have that belief, these things can happen. It's about giving clarity to the guys so that they know their roles well. It was a bit challenging but I'll take wins like this anyday over usual victories. Yes, they (India's pace bowling) have come a long way in the last year or so and they have adapted well to different situations. Since the time he (Hardik) has made his comeback, he's been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily. His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball. He can bowl really quickly, we saw that today with those short balls. It was always about just understanding his game and he's doing that well now. In a high-pressure with 10 rpo needed, you can panic but he never showed any of that.
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 12:02 AM
IND vs PAK Live: Babar Azam talks
“The way we started (with the ball), was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs. Thought was to take the game deep (and hold back Nawaz's last over). Idea was to create pressure but Hardik finished well. He (Naseem) is a very young bowler but bowled so well, and showed so much aggression.”
Mon, 29 Aug 2022 12:01 AM
India vs Pakistan live: Presentation time!
As is the norm, losing captain Babar Azam speaks first after Dinesh Karthik picks an award for the best catch of the match - which was for his catch to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed. That was one of the big wickets of course.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:59 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja talks…
…to Sanjay Manjrekar of all people! It seems there are bits and pieces flowing in the formerly tumultuous, now serene, water under the bridge. Manjrekar first confirms with Jadeja if he is fine to talk to him and latter laughs and agrees. “The way we started (with the ball), was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs. Thought was to take the game deep (and hold back Nawaz's last over). Idea was to create pressure but Hardik finished well. He (Naseem) is a very young bowler but bowled so well, and showed so much aggression," he says.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:58 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: The heat
Well Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan talking on Star Sports and just as Mayanti Langer cuts to adverts right after they made their thoughts heard, Wasim puts down the mic in a rather exasperated manner just before the broadcast went to ads. It is quite hot there, to say the least. Kudos to both sets of players for the kind of show they put up today, particularly the fast bowlers in both teams.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:41 PM
IND vs PAK Live: PANDYA WINS IT WITH A SIX!
Smashes it over long-on and that is the game. Pandya finishes unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls after bowling his full overs and finishing with figures of 3/25. India have won the match by five wickets with 2 balls to spare. What a match this turned out to be. It is not a bad idea to provide Test match fast bowling pitches for a match with two great fast bowling attacks after all. It has been a while since we have seen an India-Pakistan contest and such is the history of this great rivalry that this might just about make it in the top five. But it is up there for sure, we have all been treated and this is possibly the first of three matches that is going to come in the next few days. It is a good time to be a cricket fan, yes.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:41 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: India need 6 off 3!
Dinesh Karthik takes a single off the first ball he faced but then Pandya hits the next one straight to the fielder. This is a nail-biter.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:38 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: BOWLED HIM! Jadeja goes
Pandya goes down to his haunches with a face on his helmet forehead at the other end as Jadeja completely misses the ball and loses his stumps to Mohammad Nawaz, who is bowling the last over, yet another twist? Great knock from Jadeja, he goes for 35 off 29 balls.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:35 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR! India need 7 off the last over
Not as short a delivery was what was the case earlier but a similar shot from Pandya for his third boundary of the over.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:34 PM
IND vs PAK Live: FOUR! BACK TO BACK BOUNDARIES FROM PANDYA!
We have seen this before very recently! Pandya starrred with the ball, now starring with the bat, all in the same match in which everyone is cramping! Hip high short ball, Pandya whips it away to the boundary.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:33 PM
India vs Pakistan live: FOUR! Misfield from Babar!
India need 15 to win off 9! Has the Pakistan captain given away the game? He slides in and seems to have stopped Pandya's shot but then the ball slips out of his hands!
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:32 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: India need 21 off 12!
Feel the heat! Haris Rauf's turn to fight through the cramps now, for now he is moving fine towards the start of his run up. Pandya on strike with 14 off 10 balls, Jadeja on 34 off 27. What a match this is!
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:28 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: SIX! Jadeja goes up!
Full from Naseem, who finally manages to continue the over, Jadeja just pumps over the bowler's head. It's all heating up now, Jadeja remains calm as ever though, no change in his expression after that shot.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:25 PM
IND vs PAK Live: Jadeja takes DRS for LBW call, Naseem goes down
It's all happening here. Naseem grinds his teeth and limps hos way to bowling two more balls. He then gets another one to crash on to Jadeja's pads and then collapses onto the ground. This has been a brave, brave effort from the youngster. Jadeja is safe, with the ball tracking showing that the ball had pitched outside the line. “Bach gaye!” says Virat Kohli when the result is shown on the big screen.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:22 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR!
Mid-off is up, Naseem provides width and Jadeja takes the gift. Flays it through extra-cover. Naseem seems to be struggling with cramps as well. Unfortunately for Pakistan, he is struggling far more than Haris did. India need 27 to win off 17 balls.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:20 PM
IND vs PAK Live: Business end of the match now!
Right then, India need 32 to win off 18 balls, the last three overs. Jadeja is on 24 off 21, Pandya on 14 off 10. Naseem Shah, who has figures of 2/16 in 3 overs, has the ball in his hands.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:12 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Into the last four overs!
Haris Rauf pulls up while running in for the first ball of the 17th with a minor cramp. Conditions are conducive to fast bowling but punishing for the fast bowlers. And indeed anyone who is having to do constant physical exertion on the field. Mohammad Rizwan had gone down with cramp early in the Indian innings remember.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 11:01 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: GONE! TIMBER!
The most satisfying sight for a fast bowler, Naseem Shah sends Suryakumar Yadav's leg stump on a cartwheeling session.
Suryakumar Yadav b Naseem Shah 18 (18), India 89/4 in 14.2 overs
-
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Strange DRS taken by Pakistan
Short delivery from Dahani, Jadeja goes for the pull and it flies to the wicketkeeper. They appeal but then Pakistan fans in the stadium and the wicketkeeper and slip cordon have been raising their hands for everything today. Interestingly, it is Shadab Khan standing at point that convinces Babar to go for the review instead of Dahani or Rizwan and on ultra edge, there is not a flicker when the ball passes the bat. India 85/3 in 13.3 overs
-
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: India 83/3 after 13 overs
We might just have an interesting India-Pakistan match for the first time in about a decade here. This fixture has often been one-sided towards one way or the other but right now, it is anyone's game. SKY and Jadeja are in-form batters who can chase 65 off 42 balls while Pakistan know they realistically need just three more wickets to all but confirm a win.
-
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: FOUR! What a shot from Jadeja!
He skips down the track and absolutely smashes Nawaz down the ground for four. In the words of a former India head coach, that went along the ground like a "TRACER BULLET!”
-
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Required rate creeping up for India
A bit of a lull in the scoring rate for India here and the required rate has creeped over 9. Wonder if the pair in the middle are too worried though, one of them have scored a T20I century in the last three months.
-
IND vs PAK Live: India 62/3 in 10 overs
They need 86 to win from 60 balls. India fans would be sad that they couldn't see a show from India's top three batters, particularly Kohli who was looking so good. However, the reality is that it is from here that Pakistan may have their work cut out as now come India's in-form batters. Suryakumar Yadav, who seems to have taken on AB de Villiers' abilities since the South African great retired is out there with Ravindra Jadeja. There is Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik yet to come. These four batters are the game.
-
India vs Pakistan live: OUT! THERE GOES VIRAT KOHLI!
Oh that was needless. Kohli gives catching practice to long-on, Nawaz is on a hat-trick. He has taken Rohit and Kohli off back to back balls. Dream for any bowler, let alone one from arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli would be disappointed with that, a soft, soft dismissal after an innings in which he was looking so good. Game on!
Kohli c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 35 (34), India 53/3 in 9.1 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 10:24 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! And Rohit falls!
Well we may have been a bit early with that India's two best batters running riot sentence. Rohit goes for another big shot in the same over bowled by Nawaz, comes down the ground to try and clear mid-on but this one doesn't have the distance. He had miscued it and it goes down the throat of the man at the boundary. Rohit's struggle ends.
Rohit Sharma c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Nawaz 12 (18), India 50/2 in 8 overs
-
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: SIX! Rohit let's fly!
Well, well, well, this is a nightmare scenario for Pakistan. Rohit Sharma nails a pickup shot and Babar's team now face a situation where they might have two of India's best batters, who are also arguably two of the world's best when they are in form, could run riot here.
-
IND vs PAK Live: End of powerplay, India 38/1
Kohli on 29 off 24 and Rohit on 4 off 11. “When was the last time you saw a T20 match on a pitch like this!” said Waqar Younis gleefully during that over in right after Haris Rauf bowled an utterly unplayable delivery to Rohit Sharma. He then conceded four leg byes as well though, with the delivery clipping Rohit's pads.
-
India vs Pakistan live: FOUR! Oh Kohli you beauty!
Just over a lengthy by Rauf and Kohli picks it up early. Lofts him over mid-on almost nonchalantly for a four. That was almost arrogant and Kohli is on 28 off 23, India 33/1 in 5.2 overs.
-
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: FOUR! Kohli motors on
Well he has been hanging back and playing late until now but here, he gets down on one knee and slashes Dahani over cover for his second boundary. Whisper it quietly, Virat Kohli is looking good here.
-
India vs Pakistan live: SIX! Kohli takes on the short ball
Well it was a top edge but the way Kohli reacted after that shot looks like he almost did that intentionally. Short from Rauf and Kohli pulls, the top edge flies over the wicketkeeper's head, keeps rising and goes over the boundary as well.
-
IND vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2022: Naseem continues
Another inside-edge off Kohli's bat. He is looking for the big shots, following the template with which India have been playing in the shortest format of late. However, he has barely survived on at least three occasions so far.
India 14/1 in 2.4 overs
-
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: First boundary!
Finally, a authoritative shot from Virat Kohli. He opens his arms and sends the short-pitched delivery for a brilliant pull towards deep square leg.
He finds an inside-edge on the final delivery, though, but gets a single.
India 10/1 in 2 overs. Target 148
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:53 PM
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Live Sdcore: Shahnawaz Dahani with the second over
Good start from Dahani. He has beaten Kohli twice before the Indian batter finally connects one. Not a perfect connection as he barely manages to clear the fielder at mid-off.
India 5/1 in 1.4 overs.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:47 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Rizwan in pain
Rizwan took a massive dive towards his left as he collects a wide delivery. However, it seems like a severe cramp pain for the Pakistan wicketkeeper. He is attended by physios
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:45 PM
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Kohli joins Rohit
Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma at the crease and he gets a lifeline straightaway! He is dropped at first slip. Gets off the mark on the fifth delivery of the over, though.
India 2/1 in 0.5 overs. Target 148
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:42 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT!
Naseem Shah gets a wicket on his second ball in T20I career! KL Rahul walks for a duck.
Rahul tries to push this one but it's a nothing shot really, and the ball deflects onto the stumps through an inside-edge. What a start for Pakistan!
Pakistan 1/1 in 0.2 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:41 PM
IND vs PAK Live Score: Naseem Shah to kickstart proceedings for Pakistan
The 19-year-old debutant gets the new ball as he begins proceedings for Pakistan. Rohit Sharma off the mark straightaway
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:39 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: The players walk out!
Well here we go then, can Pakistan pull off a great escape sans Shaheen Shah Afridi. Rohit and KL Rahul walk out, we will see who bowls the first over for Pakistan.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:37 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvi talks
“Before bowling the first ball, I thought it was going to swing. There was no swing but there was a bit of bounce. We knew we had to bowl wicket to wicket, so bowling short was the plan. The pitch was a bit skiddy, and let’s be honest 147 means we gave a bit too many runs in the end. I think if we can bat well in the first six overs, because the pitch is a bit streaky. There is no swing but there is a bit of bounce, so we need to combat that nicely.”
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:29 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Pakistan 147 all out
Dahani dies by the sword after living for a short while by it but his teammates will give him a rousing reception. What a recovery this is from Pakistan. But, all in all, India shouldn't be too worried. In fact they wouldn't have expected Pakistan to fold for less than 140 in any way. Pakistan's pacers had run riot last year in the T20 World Cup, it is India's pacers who do the same this time around. Let's see if their batters can be just as dominant as Babar and Rizwan were last year.
Dahani b Arshdeep Singh 16 (6)
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:27 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: SIX!
What a hand Shahnawaz Dahani is playing. The last wicket has brought on 19 runs off just eight balls. Dahani has scored 16 off 5 balls.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:25 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Pakistan 136/9 in 19 overs
Bhuvi ends his spell with figures of 4/26 which, as stated before, is the best figures by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. Arshdeep bowls the last over to Haris Rauf.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:22 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Bhuvi takes four!
And he is now on a hat-trick! The indomitable Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to end up with the best bowling figures for an Indian against Pakistan in a T20I. Naseem Shah all at sea and is plumb in front of his own stumps.
Naseem Shah lbw b Kumar 0 (1), Pakistan 128/9 in 18.3 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:19 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: OUT! Another falls!
This time it is vice-captain Shadab Khan but he played a good hand here. As is Haris Rauf at the other end, who hit two fours in that Arshdeep Singh over. Bhuvneshwar gets his third wicket.
Shadab Khan lbw b Kumar 10 (9), Pakistan 128/8 in 18.2 overs.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:13 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Wicket for Arshdeep!
Another wicket for a pacer, but not off a short ball for a change. Length delivery outside off, Mohammad Nawaz takes a poke and is caught behind.
Nawaz c Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 1 (3), Pakistan 114/7 in 17.1 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:09 PM
India vs Pakistan live: WICKET! Bhuvi strikes again
It is Asif Ali, possibly Pakistan's last man who could have smashed the ball to all corners and got them to around 160 in these death overs. Bhuvi gets a second.
Asif Ali c Yadav b Kumar 9 (7), Pakistan 112/6 in 16.3 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 09:02 PM
IND vs PAK Live: 16 overs gone, Pakistan 111/5
It may be early but if India manage to keep up this innings, we might just look back at that Hardik Pandya over and say that the all-rounder may have won the game for India. However, a slight glitch in the 16th over with Deepak Hooda almost letting the ball go from between his hands and having to dive to save it from reaching the boundary. Pakistan did get an extra run from that but then Virat Kohli at the long-on boundary then put some pressure with a couple of bullet throws. The crowd went “Kohli! Kohli!" at that point.
-
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Pandya turning it on!
Another short ball, Pandya has got them pulling to his team mates all game long here. This time it is Khushdil Shah who pulls straight into the hands of Jadeja at sweeper cover. Pakistan losing the plot here somewhat but they have finally brought on the dangerous Asif Ali.
Khushdil Shah c Jadeja b Pandya 2 (7), Pakistan 97/5 in 14.3 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:54 PM
India vs Pakistan live: GONE! Pandya gets Rizwan!
An absolute brute of a delivery, keep Hardik Pandya out of the game if you can. Rizwan was starting to look dangerous but he cannot survive.
Rizwan c Avesh Khan b Pandya 43 (42) in 14.1 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:49 PM
IND vs PAK Live: FOUR!
Rizwan shuffles accross off and drives a wide full delivery through extra-cover and mid-off for four. Every boundary can be called a much needed for Pakistan at the moment.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:39 PM
India vs Pakistan live: OUT! Hardik Pandya strikes!
Partnership has ended at 45 off 38 with Iftikhar fall to a sensational bouncer from Pandya. India really not letting Pakistan get away at all here. Outside off 142kph, Iftikhar goes for a pull and the ball seems to be still rising when it takes an edge and goes to Dinesh Karthik standing far, far away from the batter.
Iftikhar Ahmed c Karthik b Pandya 28 (22), Pakistan 87/3 in 12.1 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:36 PM
IND vs PAK Live: SIX! Much needed for Pakistan!
Chahal lobs it up wide of off, Iftikhar takes the bait but well he has hit it well enough to get the ball to fly at the height of a small building over Hardik Pandya at long-on. Much needed six for Pakistan, just their second of the innings and we are in the 13th over.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:27 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Pakistan 68/2 in 10 overs
Well Rizwan should explode at some point or else, he will only be remembered for playing a slow innings. Such is the nature of the beast that's T20 cricket. He is providing that sense of security by staying there but 29 off 31 balls might just be a bit too slow for this format after the first 10 overs of an innings as an opening batter.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:18 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan 59/2 in 7 overs
Chahal brought into the attack. Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed run a single off five balls with the third ball being a boundary from the latter.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:11 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Powerplay done, Pakistan 43/2
Fair play to Fakhar Zaman here. Not only the umpire, even the Indian players hardly appealed. Avesh put his hands up but such is the din in this cauldron of a stadium that even wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was shaking his head when Rohit asked if they should review. And then Fakhar started walking. It all happened in the matter of seconds and even Avesh seemed to indicate when the umpire raised the finger that he couldn't hear anything as well, although he is the guy who made the strongest weak appeal.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:08 PM
IND vs PAK Live: OUT! Fakhar Zaman does an Adam Gilchrist!
Well how about this. It looks like Fakhar just walked before the umpire raised his finger and we might just have a show of sportsman's spirit here. Avesh conceded a six and a four off the first two balls of the 6th over but he has got the big wicket of Fakhar. Flashback of Adam Gilchrist walking in the 2003 World Cup against Sri Lanka after the umpire had actually shook his head and said not out. He later said that his captain Ricky Ponting was not too happy about it, wonder what kind of look Babar Azam is going to Fakhar when he reaches the dressing room.
Fakhar Zaman c Karthik b Avesh Khan 10 (6), Pakistan 42/2 in 5.5 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:05 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: SIX! Rizwan lets fly!
This is the danger for India. Rizwan has been ducking and weaving all this while but he is set now. Last over of the powerplay by Avesh Khan, Rizwan sends the ball flying over cow corner.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 08:03 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: 5 overs gone, Pakistan 30/1
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:57 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: 5 dot balls in 4th over!
Either side of that four, it was all dot balls from Arshdeep Singh. This has been a great start for India. Pakistan are 23/1 in 4 overs.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:54 PM
India vs Pakistan live: FOUR! Boundary at last for Rizwan
Not in full control, hardly has been at any point today, but Rizwan gets a boundary which would do good for his confidence. Arshdeep managed to get a thick edge but the ball rolls past short third. Rizwan reaches 7 off 11.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:49 PM
IND vs PAK Live: OUT! IT'S BABAR AZAM!
There is the big fish and it's Bhuvneshwar Kumar who delivers! What a moment this is in the match. Short from Bhuvi, Babar goes for the pull with no control whatsoever. He top edges it and it's catching practice for short fine leg.
Babar Azam c Arshdeep Singh b Kumar 10 (9), Pakistan 15/1 in 2.4 overs
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:44 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR! Another beauty from Babar
Even straighter than the first shot for four and this time, it beats absolutely no fielder. How can you place a fielder as straight as that. It has to be said though, another highlight from this game so far has been the way Babar and Rizwan has rotated the strike, putting the Indian fielders under all kind of pressure. It has meant that while there has been only two fours, it has been quite an action packed start to the match. Babar is on 10 off 7, Pakistan are 14/0 in 2 overs.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:39 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan survives again, Pakistan 6/0 in 1 over
This time India are convinced that Rizwan has got a neck but the umpire says no. India review and there is no spike on the ultra edge as the ball passes the bat. Rizwan living slightly dangerously in this first over but he survives. Arshdeep Singh coming in from the other end.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:37 PM
India vs Pakistan live: FOUR! Babar starts off in style
Slight overpitched by Bhuvi and a lovely straight drive from Babar that beats Hardik Pandya at mid-off. That was the first ball that Babar faced in this match and he brings that out.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:34 PM
IND vs PAK Live: RIZWAN SURVIVES AN EARLY SCARE!
Movement off the pitch early on for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and he cuts Rizwan in half. Big shout for LBW and the umpire raises the finger! The Indians are running everywhere, the stadium explodes and amidst all that Rizwan takes the review. As it turns out the ball was missing the stump so Rizwan survives.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:31 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Here we go!
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walk out for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball in his hands and he comes steaming in, Rizwan on strike. HERE WE GO!
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:28 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: National anthems!
The two sets of fans and players sing their national anthems at the top of their voices. The Indian team then get into a huddle as the Pakistan openers prepare to walk out. It is all building up now.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:21 PM
India vs Pakistan live: What the captains said
Well amidst all that we forgot about the captains altogether didn't we. Here's what they had to say:
Rohit Sharma: (After the crowd roar subsided) Honestly, I don't think the toss is that important, we are just here to play good cricket. We've played here in the IPL, so hopefully the pitch will be good. It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers we don't want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first.
Babar Azam: (Welcomed by another gigantic crowd roar) We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:18 PM
IND vs PAK Live: Dahani is indeed playing
Babar Azam's word stands, Star Sports had not got a secret Pakistan XI that their captain was not aware of. It was all just an innocent mistake after all. "That's what I'm hearing too. We apologise. We'll get it rectified," says host Mayanti Langer on. It's not just players who make mistakes in high pressure environments, everyone's human after all. We move on.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:10 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Star Sports goofs up Pakistan's XI
Well Babar Azam had said that Shahnawaz Dahani is making his Asia Cup debut but Star Sports does not show the fast bowler in the Pakistan squad. Commentator and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was not too impressed. He is eventually shown by Mayanti Langer that Dahani was indeed in the squad and he takes a little dig at the poor soul who put out the team news for Star Sports. Wasim was probably more angry of being sucker punched in that manner just when he was asked to analyse the Pakistan squad. He probably had a few good things to say about Dahani as well, which is understandable considering he was quite impressive for the Multan Sultans last year in the PSL.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:08 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: The teams
Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 07:02 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: TOSS ALERT!
India are going to bowl first! Well good news probably for Rohit Sharma considering how the UAE pitch behaved last year. He drops the bombshell that Rishabh Pant won't be playing, Dinesh Karthik plays instead.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:57 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan probable XI
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah/Shahnawaz Dahani
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:57 PM
India vs Pakistan live: India Probable XI
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:47 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Just over an hour to go for the toss
The IPL and the T20 World Cup were both held in the UAE last year in consecutive months and the trend that was set in all grounds was win the toss, bowl first and win the match. Australia did that throughout the T20 World Cup and won their first ever title, providing a heartbreaking defeat to Pakistan along the way. Now yesterday, Afghanistan won the toss, bowled first and utterly decimated Sri Lanka. It has to be said though, Sri Lanka had some questionable umpiring going against them in addition to some utterly inexplicable batting mistakes. So that match may not have given a chance for a fair assesment of the conditions from the outside.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:30 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: What Babar Azam said
Babar also waxed lyrical about the camaraderie between the India and Pakistan camps. However, the absence of Afridi would surely worry him more than the absence of Bumrah would worry Rohit. This is what he had to say about the injury to his pace spearhead: "Injuries are a part of the game and we have to accept that. We trust our young bowlers who have consistently played well. Shaheen is one of the best bowlers and his aggression is unparalleled. He is the one who leads the bowling unit. So we will surely miss him."
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:12 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: The last IND-PAK clash
India fans may not like remembering this game but the upside of it was that a plethora of cricket lovers in this country really got introduced to the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Considering the adulation that the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar received in India, it is fair to say that the country does love the rockstar Pakistan fast bowlers and they hardly knew the current crop because the two teams had not played each other for over two years at that point. Just a short recap of that game then: India batted first, Afridi decimated the top order and Kohli's slow by T20 standards innings, 57 off 49 balls got them to 151/7. Indian cricket fans then also got a first hand experience of just how good Babar Azam as he scored an unbeaten 68 off 52 balls and were properly introduced to Mohammad Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten 79 off 55 balls. An unbeaten opening stand of 152 and Pakistan won by 10 wickets with 13 balls to spare.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 06:00 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Kohli's 100th T20I
He had recently celebrated his 100th Test and now the former India captain is set to play in his 100th T20I. As Shaheen Afridi said in the video in which he met Kohli, it won't be just Indian fans who would be hoping that the latter finds form today, or later in this tournament.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 05:56 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's words
Rohit was a mix of his typical “bindaas” self while wearing the hat of responsible captain during the press conference yesterday. The latter was seen when he asked someone to tell the players outside to just hold it with the batting practice because he is not able to hear the reporter's questions. The Indian captain said that he is not surprised by the kind of camaraderie that is being seen between players and between players and opposition fans. Apart from that, he said that we will get to know India's opening combination only today. “Thoda to secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar (Let us keep a few secrets, man),” he said cheekily.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 05:32 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Kapil Dev on Kohli
Among the most dominant thread of conversation leading up to this match, and the Asia Cup, has been whether Kohli can go back to his pre-2019 form. The great Kapil Dev wants Kohli to feature in as many matches as possible for India as he believes that playing more will make it easier for him to return to form and play a role in bringing a lot more positive mindset. "I don't think so. We shouldn't even think about it," Kapil responded to a reporter's query of whether the Asia Cup 2022 is Kohli's last audition' before the T20 World Cup on Uncut. "If we use terms like last audition, or last chance, I don't think that is right. I just want to say to him that he should keep on playing matches. Sometimes, you shouldn't be taking too many breaks. He is a professional and he should not have that problem. I personally feel he should play as many matches and as many matches he can play. That's more important. When you start scoring runs, then the thought process changes."
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 05:30 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 05:30 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Pakistan full squad
Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haider Ali
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 05:11 PM
IND vs PAK Live: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Right then, two of the biggest star names in the world of cricket. One is rising at a ridiculous rate in stature as a batsman while the other has done it all and is unfortunately trying to find his feet again. There was a time when people used to laugh at the prospect of Babar being compared to Kohli, simply because the Pakistani was just too young and the former Indian captain was on overdrive in every format of the game at all times in those years. Now, though, it isn't the case. Babar is proving to be quite an able captain and seems to be moulding a sense of stability in the Pakistani squad in every way. As a batter, he is doing some utterly extraordinary things in all formats. Moreover, it has to be said that Babar does play a strikingly similar, conservative game to Kohli. That is where the similarities end. Kohli mayn have let go of captaincy but remains a showman on the field, getting the crowd going and getting under the skin of opposition players, particularly in Test cricket. Babar seems to be a bit more of the silent kind. Two fascinating players and they surely will be remembered as batting pillars in Asian cricket in the years to come.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 05:05 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: The SL vs AFG game
It is easy to forget just how strong Sri Lanka were even until around 2015 and once you do remember it, you realise just how sad it is to find them in the state they are in at the moment. No disrespect to Afghanistan though, they were disciplined, with maybe just one dropped catch in the whole SL innings being an exception, and systematic in their 8-wicket decimation of Sri Lanka. They even put a masterclass of how to chase a low total in a T20 tournament where NRR is a huge factor, chasing down 106 with nearly 10 overs to spare. Regardless though, you wouldn't have expected the great Sri Lankan teams of the past to look helpless against a side placed eighth on the T20 rankings. Sri Lanka are also five-time champions in the Asia Cup, only behind India in the all-time standings, and the only team apart from India to have defended the title in this competition.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 04:58 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: What to expect
We can predict what is happening in the toss based on what happened yesterday between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, which is that the team winning the toss will bowl first. Who will win the toss, well now that is down to sheer dumb luck, isn't it?
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 04:51 PM
India vs Pakistan live: Player camaraderie
If the last post was rather dark and melancholic, this one shows the best of cricket. The buildup to these matches tend to be all about battle, ‘yudh’ and of course, ‘mauka mauka’ which is thankfully not being used any more. But this time, the buildup has been all about the two players from the opposite camps mingling, Rohit Sharma hugging Pakistan fans through a giant fence, Virat Kohli showing genuine concern when Shaheen Afridi told him about his injury, KL Rahul explaining just how much the Indian players look forward to India-Pakistan matches and so on.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 04:34 PM
IND vs PAK Live: This day in 2010…
August 28, 2010, marked the start of a period that all Pakistan fans, and indeed anyone who truly loves cricket and sport, would like to forget. It was the day that news emerged that the Lord's Test between Pakistan and England was under investigation for fixing. It all ended with then-Pakistan captain Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir being convicted of taking bribes from a bookmaker to deliberately bowl no-balls at certain points of the Test. Three potentially great careers were thrown astray and while Amir made his comeback, many years later, he never quite rose to the heights he should have. One has to also remember that greats like Kevin Pietersen and Hashim Amla still count Mohammad Asif as the most difficult bowler they ever faced in Test cricket and so, even that remains a huge could-have-been. The players have themselves to blame of course and all in all, it was a black period in the history of cricket.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 04:30 PM
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Key stats
Pakistan lead the overall records in ODIs and Tests and India lead in tournament records. However, the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format and it is important to note that in this format, it is India who lead the 6-2. In the Asia Cup itself, India lead 8-5, with the match being washed out once in 1997. In ODIs, Pakistan lead 73-55 while they lead India 12-9 in Test matches.
Sun, 28 Aug 2022 04:25 PM
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Hello and welcome!
This is it! This is the one you have been waiting for. In fact this is the one everyone has been waiting for, including those organising the Asia Cup, which is why the buildup to this entire tournament has been almost like a buildup to an India-Pakistan series. It is also possibly the first of at least two India-Pakistan matches we will see in this tournament, considering the third team in this group are minnows Hong Kong. It will be global cricket news, and probably even more than that, if Hong Kong pips India or Pakistan to the Super Four stage. Anyhow, we had a pretty entertaining match to start off with yesterday, with Afghanistan utterly annihilating Sri Lanka in an efficient, systematic manner. Let's hope we will not just have individual performances to remember today and instead talk about a great match at the end of it all. It has been a while since we saw a close encounter between these two proud cricketing nations.