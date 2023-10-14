India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, IND bowl first; Shubman Gill replaces Ishan Kishan
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Catch latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs PAK clash from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
India vs Pakistan Live Score World Cup 2023: The Indian team won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma said that Shubman Gill is back and he will replace Ishan Kishan as the opener. So here we are! The day you've all been waiting for. The day that brings two countries to a standstill. A match that has become a showpiece event in any multi-team cricket tournament, especially since the stoppage of bilateral series between the two sides. It may have been woefully, tragicomically one-sided in India's favour in the previous decade but recent matches between the two teams have often tended to become the humdingers it has always been known to be. It is the match that fans on both sides of the border, and arguably those living far away from it within other borders, set their eyes when the World Cup schedule was announced, and re-announced. The ultimate showdown for which hotel tariffs and flight tickets have soared through the roof. For which people are booking hospital beds. It is the grand spectacle – India vs Pakistan at the World Cup!
This is a fixture that is now being spoken of as not just the biggest rivalry in cricket, but in all of sports - above the Superbowl, El Clasico et all. It isn't for no reason though, some of the mind-boggling rating statistics from recent matches does back up that case pretty well, apart from the fact that there is hardly ever a seat in the stadium that would be left empty when these two sides collide regardless of where in the world the match is being played. Four years after they last squared off in a 50-over World Cup, the stage is set for India and Pakistan to renew their cricket rivalry on cricket's biggest extravaganza. Potentially in front of 130,000 fans at the world's largest cricket stadium, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Goosebumps and chills are guaranteed throughout the day, starting from the National Anthem all the way to the final delivery bowled.
Add to that the glamour quotient that has been added. In cricket, nothing is bigger than the game, unless it's India vs Pakistan. We saw that in the Asia Cup last month, where a reserved day was installed just for this clash and now the World Cup – which did not have an opening ceremony but will have the razzmatazz of Bollywood with artists such as Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh and more set to perform.
Now on to some history. Although the India-Pakistan World Cup rivalry is lettered with memorable moments – Ajay Jadeja's hammering of Waqar Younis at the 1996 quarterfinal, Javed Miandad losing it at Kiran More's constant chirping, Sachin Tendulkar playing arguably the greatest ODI innings of his life and India prevailing over Pakistan in a thriller in the 2011 semifinal – there is one trivia that beats it all, 7-0. India are undefeated against Pakistan in the World Cup since 1992. Everytime a World Cup arises, the question is: Can Pakistan end India's unbeaten streak? But the result hasn't changed in 31 long years. This gave birth to possibly the most successful ‘Mauka-Mauka' ad campaign, but the winning run has continued through Sydney, Bengaluru, Manchester, Centurion, Mohali and Adelaide. Two years ago, Babar Azam broke it in T20Is, and has his eyes set on an encore.
And as we build towards today's blockbuster, there are so many individual battles to watch out for. Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah vs Babar Azam, Kuldeep Yadav to Mohammad Rizwan… the list is endless. The contest also promises to fuel the Kohli vs Babar debate once again. There has been only one winner in this battle in India-Pakistan ties thus far – Kohli has scored 523 runs from 9 innings, in comparison to Babar's 204 from eight. A huge gulf. But if there is ever a time to turn things around, it's today.
Despite all the accolades he has earned in world cricket, of being the fastest to 5000 runs and one of the longest reigning No. 1-ranked batters of all time and all that, Babar hasn't quite been able to crack the code against India. He averages a lowly 28 against India in 7 ODIs. His only fifty came during the T20 World Cup two years ago in which Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. Kohli, meanwhile, has 662 runs from 15 ODI innings at an average of 55.16, and absolutely loves feasting on the Pakistan batters.
Up until last month, India and Pakistan appeared on an even keel, but Naseem Shah's injury and him subsequently getting ruled out of the World Cup has changed things around dramatically. Suddenly, Pakistan's new-ball attack lacks a bit of teeth. Of course, Haris Rauf is excellent, and Hasan Ali has the experience, but they're both first or second-change bowlers. But what this does is that it puts extra responsibility on the shoulders of Shaheen Afridi, one of world's best opening, new-ball bowlers going around today. Either this will bring the best out of him, or push him back like the first two games, giving away 103 runs while picking just two wickets. Having said that, bowling against India promises to be a huge motivation for Shaheen, and he reflected that confidence on the eve of the match when he, in a way, promised a selfie to a fan only after completing a five-wicket-haul.
Oh we're excited about this one! The most anticipated match of this World Cup is here, and it's sure to bring the house down.
Here are some key pointers surrounding the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2022 match:
- Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first
- Pakistan have never beaten India in a 50-over World Cup, their winless streak dating way back to 1992
- Pakistan however boast a 88-73 lead over India in head-to-head ODI matches
- Pakistan broke India's undefeated streak over them in World Cups (ODIs and T20Is combined) in T20 World Cup in 2021
- Virat Kohli has scored 662 runs from 15 ODIs against Pakistan at an average of 55.16
- Babar Azam meanwhile has just 168 runs to show for his efforts against India in 7 ODIs.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 02:07 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 02:06 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: FOUR!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Shafique got off the mark with a four off the last ball of the first over, Imam gets off the mark with a four off the first ball of the second over. Flicked off the pads past the keeper as Siraj goes full and on the pads.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 02:05 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: FOUR! Pakistan 4/0 in 1 over
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: That over would have been a maiden had it not been for a four that Shafique managed to hit off the last ball. Slightly over pitched on the pads from Bumrah and Shafique clips it away through midwicket.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 02:02 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: HERE WE GO!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Allright then, Jasprit Bumrah with the ball in his hand, Abdullah Shafique facing the first ball with Imam-ul-Haq at the other end. An India-Pakistan match on Indian soil for the first time in nearly a seven years is a go.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:59 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: National Anthems
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: First comes Pakistan's "Pāk Sarzamīn" and then comes India's ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The Indian teamm goes into a huddle after that while the Pakistani players go off the ground. And then out come openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:53 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar brings out the World Cup trophy
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: He kept the trophy on a podium and then takes his place in the middle with the umpires and other officials for the national anthems. Then come the two teams.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:52 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Pakistan XI
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:46 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: India XI
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:45 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: What Babar said
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The Pakistan captain admits that he was going to bowl first as well. He however notes that Pakistan have a good momentum coming into this match. "Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions," he said. He signs off by saying that they have made no changes to the team and so Abdullah Shafique has cemented his spot at the top of the order.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:43 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: What Rohit said
Rohit Sharma says that it cannot get bigger than this as the crowd roars in approval. “Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary.” He further states that it's a good track, not going to change much, dew could be a big factor and keeping that in mind, India want to bowl first. “We want to keep striving for the best, we want to come out there and give our best in every game. Keeping the atmosphere in the team relaxed is the most important thing in a tournament like this.”
He then said that he feels sorry for Ishan Kishan but the team wanted Shubman Gill to be back as soon as he is available. “Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back.”
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:33 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: ROHIT SHARMA WINS THE TOSS
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The Indian captain says that the hosts will bowl first.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:33 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: TOSS TIME!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Ravi Shastri makes the Narendra Modi Stadium shake with his booming voice. Rohit and Babar can't help but smile when the former India head coach does that.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:31 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The performances
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Well in case you are not among the chosen 1,30,000 who actually got to go the stadium and you are wondering where in the world is Arijit Singh, well he performed allright. Just that this performance was only meant for those in the stadium. The rest of us, well we will have to make do with just the cricket. Not too bad a deal though, isn't it?
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:27 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Captains walking out for the toss
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Ok then, ticking down now. Rohit Sharma was spotted walking out in his full jersey, having a conversation with Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary as he did so.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:21 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: 'Babar doesn't command the presence of past Pakistan captains'
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: That is what Venkatesh Prasad has to say about the Pakistan captain. He feels that while Babar is a great batter, he doesn't have the presence of someone like Imran Khan, Waqar Younis or Wasim Akram as a captain.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:20 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The pitch
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar states that the pitch was flat but after the latest dose of the heavy roller, it has become even flatter. Waqar Younis notes that there's not much grass on it.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:11 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Thakur over Ashwin for Irfan Pathan
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Pathan feels that the humid conditions calls for the extra fast bowler. He also said that the make up of the Pakistan lineup means that having Shardul Thakur instead of Ravichandran Ashwin would be better for India.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 01:01 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Babar Azam on The Streak
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The Pakistan captain wore his philosopher's hat when he was asked about the streak in the pre-match press conference. "I believe there is no point focusing on whatever has happened in the past. I believe we need to focus on what is ahead of us," he said. He did go on to say, though, that these streaks are "made to be broken."
"God willing, we will try to give our best tomorrow. Anything can happen on the day. I fully believe my team has done well in the first three matches, and will continue doing so in the coming matches."
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:54 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: India's streak
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Pakistan lead the overall head to head between these two sides and the ODI head to head as well but in World Cups, they have famously never been able to beat India. Seven matches have been played between Pakistan and India, all of them ending in victories for the latter. The same was the case for the T20 World Cup as well, until Pakistan spectacularly ended that streak in 2021. If they do the same today, though, it will be quite a colossal event. For this one is being played in India's biggest den and with little to no Pakistan fans getting visas, the hosts' fans will be the overwhelming majority, to put it mildly.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:53 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Pakistan full squad
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:53 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: India full squad
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:41 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Babar Azam has not really shown up with the bat and yet, one of the two victories for Pakistan this year involved them breaking the record for their highest succesful run chase in World Cup history. That is because no matter how low the scores are when he comes in at No.4, Mohammad Rizwan has been around to mop up the damage, alognwith the rest of the Pakistan middle order. In the case of the record-breaking chase, Rizwan was unbeaten on 131 off 121 and he had a fellow centurion in the form of opener Abdullah Shafique. Memories of Rizwan and Babar bludgeoning the Indians to submission in the 2021 T20 World Cup would still be fresh in the minds of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, who was at the receiving end of that onslaught in the UAE, and so Rohit Sharma and Co. will be perfectly wary of the danger of letting Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter stay in the middle for too long.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:27 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: India thus far...
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Like Pakistan, India have started off the tournament with two wins as well but they have looked a far more well-rounded side. They beat Australia and Afghanistan in two different kinds of comprehensive wins. Against Australia, their top order was blown away for two runs, none of which came from the bat, and it took a masterclass of an ODI partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to cancel out that disadvantage while chasing 200. Against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma scored the fastest World Cup century by an Indian, an innings that also broke a plethora of other records, and led India to a target of 273 with a whopping 15 overs to spare. In both games, they had significant contributions from their big name stars in the batting and bowling departments.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:18 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Pakistan thus far
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Pakistan have started this tournament with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. What was pretty much a common theme in both those matches was the lack of returns they got from arguably two of their biggest stars - Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, and the mountain of runs scored by their middle order, led by Mohammad Rizwan.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:10 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: No. 1 vs No. 2
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Adding an extra layer of intrigue to today's contest are the rankings of both India and Pakistan. Pakistan currently hold the No. 1 position, with India closely following at No. 2. These two teams have been engaged in a back-and-forth battle for the top spot. India managed to snatch the No. 1 rank from Pakistan during the Asia Cup, but with consecutive victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan has swiftly reclaimed their position at the summit. The tussle for the top rank has been a rollercoaster journey, and the result of today's game could have a significant impact on the position of India and Pakistan on the rankings list.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 12:02 PM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Surprise, Empty seats beginning to fill
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: It's been a tournament where the lack of public attendance has made more noise that the crowd itself, and while fans have thronged the stadium in the second-half, you'd have expected the Narendra Modi stadium to be filled by now given it's an India-Pakistan. But nah, only 30 percent of the stadium seems to have been taken up. Having said that, there's still a good hour and a half left for the toss, but given the magnitude of the event, more people are anticipated to start turning up as we get closer to action. Numerous images are capturing long queues forming outside the venue. It's only a matter of time before this sea of blue spills into the world's largest cricket stadium.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 11:50 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafiq's to PAK's rescue
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The additions of Abdullah Shafiq and Saud Shakeel have provided the perfect solution to Pakistan's puzzle. Fakhar Zaman had long been struggling, and in the middle order, besides Mohammad Rizwan, there was lack of consistency. However, Pakistan found an unexpected gem in Saud Shakeel. The left-handed made an immediate impact in Pakistan's opening match against the Netherlands, scoring a crisp half-century while the other batsmen seemed a bit hurried. On the other hand, Shafique notched up a century in his World Cup debut, laying the foundation for Rizwan to successfully chase down Pakistan's target of 349 – the highest ever in a World Cup match – and extend their impressive unbeaten record against Sri Lanka to 8-0.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 11:40 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: VIRAT KOHLI! That's it… that's the post!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Virat Kohli is the biggest thorn in Pakistan's eyes. They can't stop him; they don't know how to. Look at his record: Over 600 runs at an average of 55-plus. He is coming off back-to-back fifties against Afghanistan and Australia, and before that, scored a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The scenario is simple: When Kohli falls early, Pakistan sleeps easy. But that hasn't been the case lately, has it? Barring that little lapse in concentration in Pallekele last month. In the last three ICC matches against Pakistan, Kohli has registered scores of 77 (in 2019 World Cup), 51 (in 2021 T20 World Cup) and the epic 82 at the MCG last year. The unforgiving law of averages suggests that a low score may be looming for Kohli, but considering the significance of the game and Kohli's innate ability to excel on grand occasions, today may not be THE DAY.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 11:30 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Kuldeep threat looming large for PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: From a time when he was dropped from the Indian squad and seemed unlikely to make a return, Kuldeep Yadav's fortunes have swung the entire arc. Even more importantly, he has once again become a master of deception, bewildering batters with his wily old tricks. Not too long ago, Kuldeep delivered a five-wicket haul against Pakistan during the Asia Cup last month, and the memory of that performance is bound to be playing on the minds of India's arch-rivals. Therefore, it came as no surprise to witness Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's in-form batsman, practicing sweeps and reverse-sweeps against a local left-arm wrist spinner in the nets.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 11:20 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: THE STREAK!
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 11:10 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: THE BURNING QUESTION! How do Pakistan tackle Jasprit Bumrah?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: If there were ever concerns as to whether Jasprit Bumrah will remain the same threatening, menacing bowler post his back injury, well… wrap those thoughts in a piece of satin and let them out to dry. Since his return against Ireland, Bumrah has looked more destructive than ever. His pace hasn't dropped one bit – if anything, there is just that extra zip in his deliveries. He has picked 16 wickets in eight innings, recording his best World Cup figures the other afternoon in Delhi. Bumrah has taken his reputation of picking up wickets in all phases of the game even further, and the most compelling example behind it was the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot last month, where after being bludgeoned for 51 runs in his first five overs, he roared back to pick 3 wickets for 30 in his final five overs. If that isn't greatness, wonder what is?
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 11:00 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Rohit vs Shaheen – the battle that could define this game
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The last time India and Pakistan met each other in an ODI, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul gave a real pasting to Shaheen, Haris and Co. And while it was a pretty one-sided affair, today is a fresh chapter. Historically, Rohit has never had it easy against Shaheen, dating back to the T20 World Cup match in Dubai where the India captain endured a first-ball duck. Even in the Asia Cup Group tie, although Rohit tried to take him on initially and kind of succeeded too, Shaheen ripped out his middle stump. In comparison, the Super 4 faceoff was dominated by Rohit. Now, as we look forward to Round 3, one can only imagine what this next encounter will be like.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 10:50 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The key to winning 'Mother of all battles'
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: We have been hearing for a while now – even the greats have said it – whichever team handles pressure better in an India-Pakistan match, will emerge winner. But we all know it's easier said than done. Matches are won in passages, and teams who come out on top in different phases of play are likely to earn bragging rights. And when it's India vs Pakistan, the stakes are just that bit higher. For India, seeing off the opening burst would be key, while for Pakistan, whether their middle order can raise to the wily Kuldeep Yadav will be a huge factor. Check out that and then some in our very special report.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 10:40 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Friends or rivals?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: The answer is "Frenemies." That's the most fitting way to characterise the relationship between India and Pakistan, as well as their cricketers. While political tensions have limited this highly-anticipated clash to ICC and ACC tournaments, it hasn't dampened the spirit of sportsmanship or the warmth that players feel for each other. This is not a recent development. Starting from the 1980s when Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kapil Dev celebrated Holi together, to the 1999 series, the camaraderie between India and Pakistan is unparalleled. Of course, there have been some quarrels, controversies and verbal spats, but that's just their passion speaking. For more insights, check out our special bonhomie feature on the subject.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 10:30 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: For PAK, a welcome like none other!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: If you're a member of the Pakistan cricket team and have to reflect upon how your time in India has been since arriving here 15 days ago for the World Cup, the word you are looking for here is fulfilling. The Pakistan team has had a ball here this far, first receiving a warm welcome in Hyderabad and then gorging on some traditional Hyderabadi cuisine. However, the tip of the iceberg is how the Hyderabad crowd warmed up to them, turning up in numbers for the game against Sri Lanka and repeatedly breaking out 'Jeetega bhai jeetega! Pakistan jeetega' chants. Fewer gestures can top it.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 10:20 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: THE STARS HAVE LANDED!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: When it's India vs Pakistan, who better than the Master Blaster to grace the occasion? Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored the most runs in IND-PAK ODIs, has landed in Ahmedabad to support Team India. Tendulkar has been a constant during India-Pakistan World Cup matches since his retirement. He was in the commentary panel in both 2015 and 2019 World Cups and even attended the World T20 in 2016 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Not just Sachin, but Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wife will be in attendance too. Dinesh Karthik, who shared the same flight as the two superstars on his way to Ahmedabad, summed it perfectly: "Royalty at 35000 feet". We concur, DK. We concur.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 10:10 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Hello, Ahmedabad weather! What have you got in store for us?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Well… no rain, says Accuweather and the Indian Meteorological Department. That's simply terrific. But at the same time, Ahmedabad is expected to be pretty hot and humid, and could well bring back memories of Chennai's sappy heat. Delhi was much pleasant as Northern India is witnessing an early onset of winders, but the same can't be said about Gujarat, slap bang in the middle of the map, where the blazing sun is not going to make things easy for both batting and fielding sides. Rizwan and his cramps… Are you listening? If you're on your way to the stadium be sure to carry some sunscreen and loads of fluids. It's going to be that kind of an afternoon.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 10:00 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Dear Babar! It's time to confront the final frontier
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Babar Azam is a modern-day great. A quick glance at his numbers will prove exactly that. He has been the World's No. 1 ODI batter for over two years now, is the fastest to score 5000 runs and has the sixth-best average by a batter in one-day history. Yet, when it comes to performing against India, his numbers have nosedived. Babar has scored 168 runs against India from 7 matches at an average of 28, which is the lowest among top Test-playing nations. He has dominated Australia with over 580 runs, and has been a beast against England with 816. New Zealand (840), Sri Lanka (535), South Africa (523) have all bore Babar's brunt, but he somehow fails to crack the code against India. Great players pick the greatest stages to turn things around and today might just be the upswing Babar’s luck is waiting for.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 09:50 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: What's up with Shaheen, boss?
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup: One of the most threatening new-ball bowlers in the world with a penchant to strike in the first over, Shaheen Afridi has lacked spark in the two matches he's played at the World Cup. Against Netherlands, he lacked pace and versus Sri Lanka, the rhythm went missing. 103 runs for two wickets is not the kind of figure one associates with The Eagle, as his teammates love to call him. Is Naseem Shah's absence hurting him? Or is it something else? There were murmurs that Shaheen might be nursing a bit of a finger issue, but the left-arm quick dismissed those thoughts when he promised a selfie to a fan after claiming a five-wicket-haul against India. THAT'S CONFIDENCE!
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 09:40 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Hmmm! It sure is a mighty interesting Points Table
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Damn! Almost one week into the World Cup and this one is turning out to be quite a close affair. Everyday a new team is climbing to the top of the pile. Day before it was South Africa after their royal hammering of Australia, and yesterday New Zealand, with an easy win over Bangladesh. India are placed third, despite winning both their matches, but the Proteas are ahead of them on a far superior net run rate. Pakistan are fourth, while right down – at second from bottom – are the five-time champions, Australia. Yeah, there's your big surprise of the World Cup already. It's a long road ahead but judging by the run-fests, big successful chases and batting belters, the NRR will have quite a bearing on which 4 teams qualify for the final.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 09:30 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Ahmedabad SOLD OUT!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: If you're in Ahmedabad, and still haven't figured out accommodation, chances are that you may not any longer. Hotels were booked out months in advance and tickets prices in black had soared up to as expensive as 25 lakh. So much so that when we see people offering last-minute match tickets for 25 grand, many find the amount cheap. This is just one example of the craze surrounding India vs Pakistan. Having said that, if you're in the city and looking for stuff to do, we have you covered. Go through our Ahmedabad Cricket World Cup guide to get a better knowledge of the city, and in case you're lucky, you may find some decent, cheap lodging options too.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 09:20 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: He's BAAAAACK!
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Team India's young batting sensation, Shubman Gill is set to make his World Cup debut today. After being forced to miss India's first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to dengue, Gill is set for a grand return at a venue he absolutely loves batting at. After reaching Ahmedabad a day before the rest of the teammates and underwent an hour-long batting drill, Rohit Sharma confirmed that Gill is '99 percent available' for today's match. We don't know what that 1 percent means but such a positive update from an India captain all but guarantees Gill's participation. Gill has played just two ODIs against Pakistan in his young career, both during last month's Asia Cup where he scored 10 and 58. Back at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where he had a record-breaking tally of over 500 runs this year in the IPL to go with 280 runs across ODIs and T20Is. This one is right up his alley.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 09:10 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: IND vs PAK, the history and the rivalry
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup: Oh man! How do you sum up the biggest cricketing rivalry in words? There's just so much emotion and history. Nevertheless, we'll try. Over the years, India and Pakistan have been two brothers trying to get the better of each other, and like any other sibling rivalry, there have been fights, love, animosity and reconciliation. Between 1962 and 1977, no cricket was played between the two nations due to war but once the 1980s came rolling, and Javed Miandad plundered Chetan Sharma for a six off the last ball to win a nail-biter in Sharjah, things turned intense. Over the next two decades, India and Pakistan would redefine their feud battling all across the world.
From Sachin Tendulkar's 1999 Chennai heartbreak to Shoaib Akhtar's arrival in 1996 to Anil Kumble's 10-wicket in an innings to Virat Kohl's Asia Cup marathon, India and Pakistan were at each other's throats. Pakistan lead India in H2H encounters, but the Men in Blue have pulled things back in the last decade. While the 1990s and 2000s featured closely contested matches, the 2010s marked a significant shift in momentum as India began to dominate Pakistan. This trend continued until 2021 when Pakistan secured a victory over India in the T20 World Cup. Since then, even though bilateral ties have been strained, matches between India and Pakistan have maintained their fierce competitiveness, reminiscent of the 1990s. India-Pakistan clashes have remained friendly but injected with a sense of fiery competition. For more details, click here.
- Sat, 14 Oct 2023 09:00 AM
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Greetings, folks! It's a BIG GAME DAY
India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup: Hello and welcome! It's India vs Pakistan day. Leave everything you're doing. Today, nothing else matters but cricket. For the first time since 2016, in seven years, the two teams will fight it out on Indian soil. With two wins in two matches, India and Pakistan are yet to face a blip in the tournament, but by the end of the day today, one team will have a 'LOSS' against its name. Brace yourself for an exhilarating day filled with excitement, frenzy and utter madness as HT Sports brings you all the action live unfolding at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Sit back and get those seatbelts on. It's going to be an action-packed roller coaster of a day.