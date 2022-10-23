India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma vs Babar Azam part three this year

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Nearly two months after they squared off in the Asia Cup, winning a match each, another high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, this time in the ICC T20 World Cup. Apart from the obvious undertones that go with any match between these two sides, they would both be desperate to win this and get this tournament off to a good start. This is the third time they are meeting this year. India and Pakistan met at Asia Cup twice, with India winning the group stage encounter and Pakistan winning the Super 4 clash. Both matches were thrillers, unlike what was the case in the opening match of last year's T20 World Cup which Pakistan won by 10 wickets.