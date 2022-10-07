India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: PAK win toss, choose to bat in Sylhet
- India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet returns for India after not playing the last match. Follow live score and updates of IND W vs PAK W from Sylhet here.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Asia Cup 2022: The Indian team gave ample game time to its fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan - one of title contenders - the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have full strength team on the field. Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat at the hands of minnows Thailand on Thursday. The two sides currently occupy the top two spot in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 12:42 PM
Women's Asia Cup live: Team changes
KP Navgire misses out for Harmanpreet. Shafali Verma continues to stay out. Radha Yadav is in for Sneh Rana. Pakistan make two changes, leaving out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig for left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 12:36 PM
India women vs Pakistan women Live: TOSS ALERT!
Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur returns for India.
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 12:22 PM
IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live: Pakistan's loss to Thailand
Pakistan had fairly straightforward wins against Bangladesh and Malaysia before they were stunned by Thailand. It was an extraordinary match in many ways. Pakistan were restricted to a score of 116/5 batting first with only one of their top five striking above 100. The bowlers did make Thailand work but the minnows chased down the total with one ball to spare.
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 12:12 PM
IND W vs PAK W Live score: Shafali Verma's form
The big-hitting Shafali will be feeling the pressure as she still looks low on confidence. She was able to spend some time in the middle in the match against Malaysia but looked scratchy and far from her best. The teenager will be eager to shake off the rust and play some dominant knocks with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 11:58 AM
India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup Live: Last five meetings
India have won all of the last five T20I matches played between the two sides, dating back to November 2016. The most recent of these wins came in the Commonwealth Games, where India won by eight wickets with more than seven overs to spare.
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 11:49 AM
Women's Asia Cup live: Pakistan full squad
Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 11:44 AM
India women vs Pakistan women Live: India full squad
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Fri, 07 Oct 2022 11:32 AM
IND vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!
If you are someone who likes to see India win and nothing else while watching cricket, you might be happy to know that matches against Pakistan in women's cricket have been one-sided in their favour for quite a while now. But that may not be the case for the true cricket lover, who expects to see an exciting game whenever these two arch-rivals meet each other on the cricket field. India have been utterly, utterly dominant against their neighbours in women's cricket, so much that this fixture cannot be really considered the showstopper its men's counterpart has historically been.