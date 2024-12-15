India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's U19 Asia Cup: When and where to watch INDW vs PAKW match on TV and online

India will begin their Women's U19 Asia Cup campaign on Sunday when they take the field against Pakistan. Niki Prasad will be leading India while Sanika Chalke will act as her deputy. The premier Asian tournament features six teams and each team will play the other two teams in their respective group. India to face Pakistan in their opening match of the Women's Asia Cup. ((CricketNepal/X))

The top two teams from the groups will then qualify for the Super Four. A1 will play against B2 while A2 will fight it out with B1.

Group A features India, Nepal, and Pakistan while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia.

Squads:

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.

Pakistan: Zoofishan Ayyaz (captain), Areesha Ansari, Fizza Fiaz, Maham Anees, Ravail Farhan, Komal Khan, Wasifa Hussain, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Rozina Akram, Tayyaba Imdad, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Mahnoor Zeb, Shahar Bano.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match:

When will the India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match will take place on Sunday, December 15.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match will be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match will begin at 11:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 11 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match be telecast on TV?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's U19 Asia Cup match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.