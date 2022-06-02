'You had people with machine guns guarding you': India-Pakistan matches came with 'added scrutiny', says Simon Taufel

Matches between India and Pakistan are events unto itself and tend to be standouts in the careers of all those involved in them. This includes the umpires who have the unenviable task of handing out decisions that could anger one of the two sets of fans. Former umpire Simon Taufel said that the matches tended to come with added scrutiny due to the expectations riding on them and the amount of analysis that comes with them.

"The India-Pakistan clashes came with added scrutiny and expectations because the game is being analysed by all the armchair experts,” Taufel told Cricket Pakistan.

Taufel had officiated during India's tour of Pakistan in 2004. The tour consisted of a three-match Test series and a five-match ODI series. India won both, winning the Test series 2-1 and ODI series 3-2.

Taufel said that the added security that came in the matches and around those involved in the series only added to the spectacle.

“You had people with machine guns guarding you and presidential-level security was assigned to the teams. You have to remain grounded as I tried my level-best to focus on the task ahead and take things one ball at a time,” Simon stated.

India and Pakistan last met each other in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Pakistan ended up winning the match by 10 wickets, making it their first win against India in any World Cup match. The two teams have not played a bilateral series 2012/13, when Pakistan toured India for three ODIs and two T20Is. The two teams have not played a Test series against each other since 2007.

