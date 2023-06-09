India vs Pakistan rivalry sparks over Travis Head's bat that pummelled Rohit Sharma and Co. in WTC final

The rivalry between India and Pakistan cricket fans has found a new and surprising battleground on the internet — Australian batter Travis Head's bat. Head scored a blistering century in the first innings of the World Test Championship final, being contested between Australia and India. Coming in when Australia were in a vulnerable position, Head's counterattacking knock alongside Steve Smith's, guided the Australian team to an imposing total of 469, putting huge amount of pressure on the Indian outfit. Head’s innings came to an end at 163 (174), but the damage was done, and Australia found themselves in control of the Test match at The Oval in London.

Travis Head was gifted a GRAY-NICOLLS bat by Babar Azam earlier (AP)

Keen-eyed Pakistan cricket fans were quick to notice that Head was using a Gray-Nicolls bat that looked familiar. Soon enough, a video resurfaced of Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam gifting Head with a bat during the Australian tour of Pakistan and the UAE in 2022. Quick to snap at the opportunity to banter Indian fans, the Pakistan supporters used the connection to have a laugh at the expense of their rivals.

Babar and Head share the same bat manufacturer, and Head's upturn in form in this WTC cycle resulted in his first overseas century at The Oval in the final game. Fans on Twitter were spotted rejoicing at Babar inadvertently causing India’s downfall in the WTC final. "Babar gifted his bat to Travis Head in 2021 and the rest is history," one fan was spotted saying.

"Babar Azam's hand which helped Kohli get back into form in Asia Cup 2022 and make Travis Head the [most] successful batter ICC Test Championship," claimed another. The claims were given befitting replies by Indian fans, some of which go as follows.

"Yes Pakistan is playing WTC final vs Australia. Babar's captaincy and batting took them to the final," one sarcastic fan wrote with a series of crying emojis. "But never Pakistan will come WTC final they will only watch India playing in the final and crying," another posted.

"How many centuries or fifties does Babar have [at The] Oval," another posted with a series of laughing emojis, referring to the fact Azam has never played at the famous London ground.

Indian fans will be hoping to earn the last laugh, however, but it remains a tall task as they still trail by 318 runs with only 5 wickets left at the end of day 2. Head’s innings, whether inspired by Babar Azam or not, remind the difference between the two teams.

