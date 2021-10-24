India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When & where to watch IND vs PAK Super 12 match Live on TV, online

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan in their opening game of the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. The two teams, with decades and decades of history between them, will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium. Both captains, by their own admission, have stated that they will treat this like “any other game” but going by the hype that has surrounded this match-up since the announcement of the schedule last month, one can expect Dubai to be buzzing before, throughout and after the marquee clash.

Let’s have a look at the details of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 24). Toss at 7:00 PM

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan Super 12 game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between India vs Pakistan here at hindustantimes.com.