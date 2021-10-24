India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli, India's Playing XI in focus against Babar Azam's PAK

India Vs Pakistan Live Score: There is history, there is passion, and a lot of sentiment but there is also friendship. It is a near-impossible task to define the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry but that's what makes their clash today at the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE all the more special. The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2019 ICC World Cup and the format, this time around, is different. Two of the best batters in Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides and as always, their performance will play a huge role in determining the result. Pakistan have never been able to defeat India at this showpiece event but both teams look very strong heading into this game. So, for the next few hours, none of the stats and match-ups would matter and the side that plays better cricket on the day will win. It is as simple as that. But is it really? Only time will tell.

