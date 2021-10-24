India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: IND vs PAK head-to-head battle, form guide

Chapter Number 6 of the India-Pakistan rivalry at the T20 World Cup is here. In less than a few hours time, the two Asian giants will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium to begin their Super 12 campaign. Virat Kohli will marshal the Indian troops while Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. So far, their head-to-head battle and form guide may suggest that India hold the upper hand but it would be a mistake to take the “Green Army” of Pakistan lightly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two sides have met each other 8 times in T20 Internationals and five of them were played in a T20 World Cup campaign.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Matches: 8

India wins: 7

Pakistan wins: 1

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD T20 WORLD CUP:

Matches: 5

India wins: 5

Pakistan wins: 0

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

A look at their recent head-to-head battle, previous 5 meetings, also indicates India might have an advantage. India have won four of the five matches.

2016 T20 World Cup, Super 10: India (119/4) beat Pakistan (118/5) by 6 wickets

2016 Asia Cup: India (85/5) beat Pakistan (83/10) by 5 wickets

2014 T20 World Cup, Super 10: India (131-3) beat Pakistan (130/7) by 7 wickets

2012 2nd T20I Bilateral Series: India (192/5) beat Pakistan (181/7) by 11 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2012 1st T20I Bilateral Series: Pakistan (134/5) beat India (133/9) by 5 wickets

FORM GUIDE

INDIA (L,L,W,W,W)

‘Men in Blue’ come into the tournament on the back of a 1-2 series defeat in Sri Lanka. The BCCI sent a white-ball team, which did not include most of its regular members, to the neighbouring nation. After winning the first match of the bilateral series, SL won the next two.

Before that, they had beaten England 3-2 in a five-match showdown at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli's side won the final two games of the series.

PAKISTAN (N/R,N/R,W,N/R,L)

Unlike India, Pakistan haven't played much cricket in the past. Three of their T20Is against the West Indies were abandoned. In the only match that took place in the series, they beat the hosts by 7 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before that, they had toured England, where they lost the final match of the 3-game series by 3 wickets. Moreover, they were scheduled to play 5 T20Is against the touring New Zealand in September but not a single ball was bowled as the Black Caps abandoned the tour, citing security reasons, hours before the first match.