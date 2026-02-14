India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: The big preview, head-to-head record, key battles and recent form guide

India and Pakistan have met 16 times in men’s T20Is: India lead 12-3 with one no-result.

It also feels like a match of roles more than names: can Pakistan’s top-order absorb India’s new-ball chaos and still keep wickets for the end overs? And can India’s left-hand heavy engine avoid getting paused in the middle overs by off-spin that doesn’t chase wickets, but steals time? If this game turns, it will turn on tempo - who controls the 7-15 phase without blinking.

India vs Pakistan is cricket’s loudest room, even when both teams whisper. In a World Cup group, it is rarely just two points: it is selection logic put to the test, match-ups weaponised, and one pressure moment that follows captains for months. This time, the tension has a new tactical centre - Pakistan’s off-spin option Usman Tariq staring straight at India’s left-hand tilt, while India’s pace depth still gives them the game’s most reliable skill switch.

At the men’s T20 World Cup, the rivalry has been even more one-sided: 8 meetings, India have 7 wins, Pakistan 1.

That is the macro picture. The micro picture - match-ups, surfaces, and role clarity - is where the game will actually be decided.

Key matchups that will decide the game Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi This is a predominantly India-friendly match-up. Abhishek Sharma has scored 36 runs off 19 balls against Pakistan’s premier fast bowler at a strike rate of 189.50 and has not been dismissed yet. If Abhishek wins even one Shaheen over early, Pakistan’s script gets forced off-road.

Sahibzada Farhan vs Jasprit Bumrah Sahibzada Farhan’s been unusually comfortable against Bumrah: 51 runs off 34 balls, at a strike rate of 150 and not dismissed yet. That is the most “uh-oh” number-set India can’t ignore because it directly attacks their biggest edge.