India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after 10-wicket loss; video goes viral as fans laud 'classy' gesture

In a classy gesture to his opponent, Virat Kohli hugged Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup group game in Dubai.
Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan after the end of India vs Pakistan game in Dubai.(Twitter)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The highly-anticipated t20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan ended in a rather one-sided encounter, with Babar Azam's side cruising to a 10-wicket victory in Dubai on Sunday. This was the first time when Pakistan defeated India in a T20 World Cup game, ending the winless streak at five games. Incidentally, this is Pakistan's first win over India in a World Cup match as well. Prior to this game, the 'Men in Blue' had beaten Pakistan in all 12 games at the World Cups.

After restricting India to 151/7 courtesy of a brilliant opening spell from Shaheen Afridi (3/31) and tight bowling in the middle overs, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) chased the target with 13 balls remaining.

Even as it was a crushing loss for Team India in its opening game of the World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli displayed exemplary sportsmanship as he congratulated the Pakistan openers, hugging Rizwan and lauding him for his impressive innings.

The fans across the borders commended Kohli on the gesture and celebrated the heartfelt moment.

Watch:

Here is how the fans reacted:

The Indian captain admitted after the game that the side wasn't able to execute its plans properly, adding that Pakistan bowlers were right throughout the match.

"We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat, they gave us absolutely no chances," said Kohli.

"It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that, we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs."

