Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Will rain deny Rohit, Babar bragging rights? Check Ahmedabad weather forecast

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Will rain deny Rohit, Babar bragging rights? Check Ahmedabad weather forecast

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 14, 2023 08:54 AM IST

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Check latest weather update from Ahmedabad as India gear up for iconic clash against Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan clash in cricket has long been hailed as the "mother of all battles" and is undoubtedly one of the most intense rivalries in the history of sports. In 2023, the two cricketing giants have already renewed their storied rivalry on two occasions; while one of these encounters was washed out, the other saw India deliver a resounding performance – a 228-run thumping in the Asia Cup.

Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Oct 14(ANI Pic Service)

The iconic World Cup 2023 fixture, scheduled to be held in the heart of Ahmedabad, is drawing attention from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Justifiably, it was a dampener for all fans when the opening clash between both sides at the 2023 Asia Cup was abandoned due to rain in Kandy. It was particularly a blow to Pakistan, who had made a strong start to the game, removing their top-order stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill early.

Also read: Aakash Chopra schools Mohammad Hafeez over controversial 'World Cup being organised by ICC or BCCI' query

Catch live score of the Pakistan vs India
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The World Cup is undoubtedly the grandest stage of all, and weather potentially playing spoilsport wouldn't just be heartbreaking for players and fans, but also the ICC, who bank heavily on the rivalry too. But, is rain really going to impact the proceedings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium?

Weather forecast for October 14

Well, it's good news for all of us for this game. Both, Accuweather and the Indian Meteorological Department predict clear skies and dry weather for October 14 (Saturday), meaning we can get a full game. IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the conditions expected to be pretty humid.

And so, while the possibility of rain would be the least of concerns, players will have to prepare for extreme heat in Ahmedabad. With the sun blazing down, fans going to Ahmedabad are strongly advised to generously apply sunscreen before making their way to the venue.

As for playing conditions, this will be only the second match in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad; the opener of the tournament between previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, was hosted by the iconic stadium last week. The Kiwis found it pretty easy chasing down the 283-run target against the defending champions – losing only two wickets – and with conditions expected to remain dry, the Ahmedabad wicket could produce another batting spectacle when India face Pakistan.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Pakistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs pakistan india at world cup ahmedabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP