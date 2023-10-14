India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Will rain deny Rohit, Babar bragging rights? Check Ahmedabad weather forecast

The India vs Pakistan clash in cricket has long been hailed as the "mother of all battles" and is undoubtedly one of the most intense rivalries in the history of sports. In 2023, the two cricketing giants have already renewed their storied rivalry on two occasions; while one of these encounters was washed out, the other saw India deliver a resounding performance – a 228-run thumping in the Asia Cup.

Preparations underway at Narendra Modi Stadium for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Oct 14(ANI Pic Service)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The iconic World Cup 2023 fixture, scheduled to be held in the heart of Ahmedabad, is drawing attention from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Justifiably, it was a dampener for all fans when the opening clash between both sides at the 2023 Asia Cup was abandoned due to rain in Kandy. It was particularly a blow to Pakistan, who had made a strong start to the game, removing their top-order stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill early.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Cup is undoubtedly the grandest stage of all, and weather potentially playing spoilsport wouldn't just be heartbreaking for players and fans, but also the ICC, who bank heavily on the rivalry too. But, is rain really going to impact the proceedings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium?

Weather forecast for October 14

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well, it's good news for all of us for this game. Both, Accuweather and the Indian Meteorological Department predict clear skies and dry weather for October 14 (Saturday), meaning we can get a full game. IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the conditions expected to be pretty humid.

And so, while the possibility of rain would be the least of concerns, players will have to prepare for extreme heat in Ahmedabad. With the sun blazing down, fans going to Ahmedabad are strongly advised to generously apply sunscreen before making their way to the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for playing conditions, this will be only the second match in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad; the opener of the tournament between previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, was hosted by the iconic stadium last week. The Kiwis found it pretty easy chasing down the 283-run target against the defending champions – losing only two wickets – and with conditions expected to remain dry, the Ahmedabad wicket could produce another batting spectacle when India face Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON