India Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Do-or-die game for Kohli's IND vs SCO as semis race heats up

- IND vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli's India take on Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland in their Super 12 match in Dubai. Birthday boy Kohli and his men would look to bag a win to keep the semifinal hopes alive. Follow India vs Scotland live score and updates on the live blog.
India Vs Scotland Live Score: Another day and another do-or-die match for Virat Kohli's India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening encounters, the ‘Men in Blue’ finally got off the mark in the showpiece event with a victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Today, they face Kyle Coetzer's Scotland in Dubai, who are out of the semifinals race but put up a brave fight against the Black Caps in their previous outing. Without a shred of a doubt, Kohli and Co. will not take this contest lightly and that is why this becomes an unmissable game.
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
India vs Scotland: History says win toss in Dubai and bowl first
Only once team batting first won at Dubai in this T20 World Cup – New Zealand in the last match at Dubai against Scotland.
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:16 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: A concerning stat
Not even a single player features in the list of top-15 run-scorers or top-15 wicket-takers of the tournament so far.
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:13 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live Updates: Ashwin speaks on family's role while living in bio-bubble.
During the post-match press conference, Ashwin addressed an important issue with regards to playing and travelling during a pandemic
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live Score: Your team combination?
Tweet to us @HTSportsNews and tell us what your playing XI would be today
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:06 PM IST
IND vs SCO: R Ashwin speaks
R Ashwin on hearing his name in the T20 WC squad and his comeback performance.
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:02 PM IST
India vs Scotland T20 World Cup: India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Score: Best T20I Bowling Averages in Dubai
Bernard Scholtz (NAM): 5 matches, 20 overs, 9 wickets, AVE-11.55
Mark Watt (SCOT): 6 matches, 24 overs, 12 wickets, AVE- 11.66
Pieteer Seelaar (NL): 12 matches, 36 overs, 15 wickets, AVE- 12.20
-
Nov 05, 2021 06:00 PM IST
India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: 1 hour to go for the toss
1 hour to go for the all-important toss. Kohli has lost 3/3. Can he win one today?
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:56 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live Cricket Score: Best economy in the ICC T20 World Cup (MIN: 25 Overs)
Sunil Narine (WI) - 12 matches, 44.4 overs, 15 wickets, ECO- 5.17
Wanindu Hasaranga- 7 matches, 26 overs, 14 wickets, ECO- 5.26
Mark Watt- 9 matches, 36 overs, 10 wickets, ECO- 5.41
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:53 PM IST
India vs Scotland: Watt is a very economical bowler, dries up runs
Also, in the T20 World Cup matches, he has played 9 matches with 10 wickets at the economy of 5.41 – 3rd best among 97 bowlers who have bowled 25 or more overs in the tournament.
He has not conceded runs above the economy of 6 in his last 7 T20Is.
Moreover, Watt has the 2nd best bowling average at Dubai in T20Is among the bowlers who has bowled 20 or more overs.
Also, his economy at Dubai is 5.83 in T20Is and only once he had a spell with the economy in excess of 6.00.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live: India, beware of Mark Watt
In the age T20 leagues, left-arm orthodox spinner Mark Watt has played more international T20s than other T20
matches.
- 45 out of his 56 T20s has been for Scotland with 55 wickets at the average of 20.05 and with an economy of 6.85.
- So far in this T20 World Cup, Watt has picked up 6 wickets from 6 matches with an impressive economy rate of 5.12.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live Score: Scotland's numbers in T20 World Cups
Moreover, Scotland’s 4 wins in World Cup matches came in all T20Is format.
-All 4 were consecutive wins from 2016 to 2021 and yet they have the 3rd lowest win% in the tournament.
Since Scotland’s last win in the tournament against Oman, they have lost 3 consecutive matches
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Live: Lowest win percentage in ICC WC matches (T20Is+ODIs)
UAE- 14 played, won 1, lost 13 - WIN PERCENTAGE- 7.14
Canada- 18 played, won 2, lost 16 - WIN PERCENTAGE- 11.11
Scotland- 27 played, won 4, lost 22 - WIN PERCENTAGE- 14.81
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:40 PM IST
India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Scots' high time
Scotland made their debut in ICC World Cup matches back in 1999 in ODIs.
But it took them 17 years to register their first victory in an ICC World Cup match in 2016.
Notably, Ireland made their ICC World Cup debut in 2007 and Afghanistan in 2010; both are now Test playing nations.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live Updates: An overview of Rahul's numbers
Moreover, there is also questions over Rahul having good form in other T20s as compared to T20Is for India.
In T20Is in 2021, Rahul had not even touched 20-run mark before the match against Afghanistan.
Furthermore, Rahul also has a disappointing record in multi-team T20I tournaments as compared to bilateral T20Is.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:33 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Live: KL Rahul's yearly progression in T20Is for India
2016- 5 matches, 179 runs
2017- 7 matches, 279 runs
2018- 13 matches, 324 runs
2019- 9 matches, 356 runs
2020- 11 matches, 404 runs
2021- 7 matches 105 runs
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:30 PM IST
India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Score: KL Rahul continue to be in good rhythm?
Opener KL Rahul played an impressive knock of 69 off 48 against Afghanistan.
- However, there is always a question over his consistency as, despite this knock, Rahul is averaging 15 with the SR of 101.94 in T20Is in 2021.
Rahul’s average of 15.00 in 2021 in T20Is is the worsts by an Indian opener in a calendar year with 5 or more innings batted.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live Score: Can the duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fire today?
Moreover, Ashwin has played 16 T20Is in World Cup matches with 22 wickets at the average of 15.81.
Ashwin also has the economy of 6.00 in the T20 World Cup matches – 4th best in the same list.
- Furthermore, Ashwin has a staggering record in T20Is with Ravindra Jadeja in the team.
The duo bowled 7 overs in the last match against Afghanistan and returned with the figures of 3 for 33.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:24 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Most T20I wickets for India
Yuzvendra Chahal -63
Jasprit Bumrah - 62
R Ashwin - 54
Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 50
Hardik Pandya- 42
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
India vs Scotland: R Ashwin still remains one of India's best T20I bowlers
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a great comeback match against Afghanistan with the figures of 2 for 14
from 4 overs.
- Interestingly, despite being away from T20Is for more than 4 years, Ashwin still remains the 3rd highest wicket-taker
for India.
-Across T20s, Ashwin had taken wickets in his last 6 out of 8 innings.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:18 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Scotland Live: Rohit Sharma on what India did different
"The idea was to go after it, and get off to a good start, which didn't happen in the first two games and lay the platform for the others. Exceptional batting from Rahul, and that partnership was vital. We were prepared to field first, and it was a good pitch to bat on. Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that. Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that's not my natural game - I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total."
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live: Kohli on Ashwin's return
During the post-match presentation in the previous game, Kohli said Ashwin's return was the biggest positive. "The return of Ash (is the biggest positive), we saw him doing well in the IPL and when he does this, we get control in the middle overs. That's what I'm most pleased about (today)."
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live Updates: The return of R Ashwin
Senior off spinner R Ashwin was finally back in the T20I side after 4 years and he returned with figures of 2/14 in 4 overs.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:09 PM IST
India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Score: All 100-run stands
165 vs Sri Lanka, 2017
140 vs Afghanistan, 2021
135 vs West Indies, 2019
vs 123 vs England, 2018
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
India vs Scotland T20 Live Score: Another milestone for Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul
This was the fourth 100-run stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in T20I cricket
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
IND vs SCO Live Score: Rohit, Rahul back to form
The dynamic opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were back to their blistering best on Wednesday. The two put on 140 runs and that was also the highest by an opening pair for India in a T20 World Cup.
-
Nov 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
IND vs SCO: A new high for India
India posted the tournament's highest total so far by scoring 210/2 in 20 overs. They eclipsed Afghanistan's total of 190/4 against Scotland
-
Nov 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live: Scotland's previous game
The Scots made the Kiwis sweat in the Dubai heat. Batting first, New Zealand posted 172/5 in 20 overs. In response, Scotland got to 156/5 in 20 overs. Hence, India can't take this side lightly.
-
Nov 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live Score: India's previous game
The ‘Men in Blue’ finally turned up in the previous outing against Afghanistan and showed everyone why they are such a dangerous side. Despite India losing the toss, they posted 210/2 in Abu Dhabi. In response, they restricted Afghanistan for 144/6
-
Nov 05, 2021 04:50 PM IST
India vs Scotland: Happy Birthday Virat Kohli
The Indian skipper celebrates his 33rd birthday today. Wife and actor Anushka Sharma posted a lovely message for him on Instagram that went viral. Moreover, his response also left everyone in awe. Check out the full story here
-
Nov 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
India vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup
Hello, hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Scotland Super 12 clash in Dubai. Birthday boy Virat Kohli will lead his troops in yet another must-win encounter. After two defeats in Dubai and a win (vs Afghanistan) in Abu Dhabi, the ‘Men in Blue' are back in Dubai. Can they extend their winning run to 2 games against a spirited Scotland side, led by Kyle Coetzer? Well, as I always say, my lovely viewers, just sit back and relax as we watch the action unfold in Dubai. You don't want to miss this one.
