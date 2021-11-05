India Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Do-or-die game for Kohli's IND vs SCO as semis race heats up

India Vs Scotland Live Score: Another day and another do-or-die match for Virat Kohli's India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening encounters, the ‘Men in Blue’ finally got off the mark in the showpiece event with a victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Today, they face Kyle Coetzer's Scotland in Dubai, who are out of the semifinals race but put up a brave fight against the Black Caps in their previous outing. Without a shred of a doubt, Kohli and Co. will not take this contest lightly and that is why this becomes an unmissable game.

