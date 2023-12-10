India vs South Africa 1st T20I Durban weather forecast: Will rain frustrate players, fans in series opener at Kingsmead?

Team India will return to action on Sunday when it locks horns with South Africa in the opening clash of the three-match T20I series at Kingsmead in Durban. High on confidence from a triumphant performance against Australia, where they dominated with a convincing 4-1 victory in the five-match T20I series at home, India arrive in South Africa exuding confidence. Suryakumar Yadav, entrusted with the captaincy against Australia following Hardik Pandya's injury during the ODI World Cup in October, continues to lead the charge against the Proteas.

File image of Kingsmead cricket ground under covers(ICC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The imminent series against South Africa marks the return of Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja to the squad as well. The three players, strategically rested after a grueling ODI World Cup campaign, now bring their well-honed skills back into the fold. The squad, however, continues to see the absences of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been away from T20I action since the World Cup last year.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While Rohit Sharma was widely speculated to make a return in T20Is against South Africa, it was reported that Virat Kohli's selection in the shortest format will primarily depend on his performances in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As India continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup, South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram and see a number of youngsters coming into the side in the shortest format. The hosts will aim at stopping the high-flying men in blue, who are currently the top-ranked side in the ICC T20I rankings.

However, as both teams prepare for the opening clash at Kingsmead, rain might put a dampener on the show; overcast weather is expected throughout the day on Sunday in Durban.

Weather forecast in Durban

As per the Accuweather app, certain regions in Durban are anticipated to experience a morning thunderstorm, with persistently cloudy conditions forecasted throughout the day. Additionally, evening showers are predicted for the night. With the 1st T20I scheduled to commence at 4 PM SA time, there is a notable likelihood of rain potentially causing interruptions before, and during the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON