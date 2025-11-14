India vs South Africa Live Score: Rishabh Pant set to return as wicketkeeper, Dhruv Jurel also likely to retain place
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill's side is ready for the formidable South Africa challenge, and the contest at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a cracker.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: The Indian men’s team recovered well from a bruising series defeat at home to New Zealand last year as they thumped the West Indies in a pair of Test matches last month. However, the degree and difficulty of the challenge steps up as India tries to build a fresh streak of home dominance under the leadership of Shubman Gill. Next to visit are the World Test Champions, led by Temba Bavuma, as they tour India for the first time since 2019, aiming to maintain their strong run of form in 2025. It promises to be a challenge between two evenly matched teams as things get started in Kolkata, a venue which is in many ways India’s home of Test cricket, but one which is hosting a Test match for the first time in six years itself....Read More
A lot for both teams to think about on a surface that is shaping up to be an excellent one for a game of cricket, with quality to burn on either side.
India vs South Africa Test matches head-to-head
India and South Africa have a tight record in their head-to-head contests, with the Proteas shading it by just two games at the time being. South Africa have won 18 Test matches, while India have won 16.
However, the story is very different when it comes to the recent past, particularly on Indian soil. In the last two tours, India have won 7 of the 8 matches, not losing a single one. They have also remained competitive in South Africa: in the two series held this decade, India have won 2 of the 5 matches against the Proteas, but haven’t been able to win a series there yet.
India vs South Africa predicted XI
India will have a good idea of what their identity is by now: all-rounder-heavy, with a flexible spin attack held together by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel both set to start together, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s enforced absence means it will be an even more spin-heavy attack. Sai Sudharsan will likely see this series as one in which he must score runs.
India predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa is likely to retain the same XI that enjoyed success in Pakistan, with a spin attack featuring Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who will pose a threat to India with the two types of spin they offer. Otherwise, it will be a familiar-looking Proteas team, similar to the one that played in the WTC final, with Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma as the key batters.
South Africa predicted XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi/Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: With in-form Dhruv Jurel set to feature as a specialist batter, India’s middle order looks more settled and resilient. Jurel is expected to retain his spot in the playing XI, providing solidity and running between the wickets, while Rishabh Pant makes a much-anticipated return to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy. Pant’s inclusion adds firepower and experience behind the stumps, giving India a significant boost in both batting depth and wicketkeeping prowess ahead of the crucial Test series.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa’s spinners—Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Senuran Muthusamy—dominated their recent series against Pakistan, claiming 35 of the 39 wickets. Their formidable spin attack poses a significant challenge for India’s evolving batting lineup, which will face its first major test against quality spin in this phase.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant is set to return from injury, strengthening India’s middle order, while Dhruv Jurel will feature as a specialist batter. Washington Sundar adds both spin threat and batting depth, having topped India’s wickets in the New Zealand series.
India vs South Africa Live Score: The Proteas enter this series buoyed by a 1-1 draw in Pakistan, achieved without the leadership of captain Temba Bavuma. Once famed for their pace attack, the reigning World Test champions now feature one of the most formidable spin line-ups in the game.
IND vs SA Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: The Eden Gardens pitch has emerged as the centre of attention ahead of the clash. While India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and captain Shubman Gill have carried out several inspections, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly has reassured that it “won’t be a rank-turner.”
