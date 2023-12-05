India vs South Africa 2023-24: Full schedule, venues and squads for IND vs SA series

India vs South Africa 2023-24: After securing a 4-1 win over Australia in the recently concluded T20I series, Team India is gearing up for their next assignment, which is a full-fledged series against South Africa, starting from Sunday. The team will travel to South Africa, where they engage in all three formats, which starts with the T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian unit in the T20Is(PTI)

With the T20 World Cup approaching, the management have focused on young guns as Suryakumar will once again be seen leading a young unit, with hardly any seniors available in the ranks. Premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy and apart from him only Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Siraj are the other players, who were part of the ODI World Cup, where India finished as the runners-up.

The T20Is will be followed by the 50-over format, which Suryakumar is not a part of. KL Rahul will instead be at the helm but senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not considered for the white-ball format.

The tour will finally conclude with a two-match Test series, which will also mark the return of Kohli and Rohit after the ODI World Cup. Senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami too return for the red-ball format, which is expected to be a tight affair given the South African conditions.

All you need to know about the upcoming India tour of South Africa

India tour of South Africa schedule

T20Is

1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODIs

1st ODI – December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

Tests

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town

Squads:

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

