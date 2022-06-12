India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Highlights: Klaasen's blistering 81 helps SA beat IND by 4 wickets, gain 2-0 series lead

India vs South Africa Highlights 2nd T20: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 helped South Africa chase a 149-run target and beat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Cuttack. With the win, the Proteas also gained a 2-0 lead in the five-game T20I series. Bavuma kept the scoreboard ticking with 35 off 30 balls, especially after Bhuvneshwar's triple-strike derailed the Proteas in the powerplay. Put in to bat first, the Indian camp endured regular blows to slump to 98 for five on a tacky surface. Ishan Kishan hit an attacking 34 and Shreyas gathered 40 but both failed to convert their starts into a big score. Axar Patel then perished for 10, leaving India tottering at 112/6. Kagiso Rabada led a disciplined bowling attack as South Africa kept India's scoring rate under control. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj sent back Pant in his first over and soon Hardik Pandya's wicket off Wayne Parnell made India slip further. In the end, Karthik launched an attack in the final two overs and put on an unbeaten 36-run stand with Harshal Patel, who made 12. Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl versus the hosts. The visitors made two forced changes, with Heinrich Klaasen and Reeza Hendricks replacing Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs respectively. India went with an unchanged XI.