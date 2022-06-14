India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Score: Ishan Kishan carries momentum after Maharaj dismisses Gaikwad

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss for the third time in the series and opted to field again against the Rishabh Pant-led side. Both side remained unchanged for the tie. After dominating the format on home soil with 12 straight wins across three series, all of which ended on a whitewash for the Men in Blue, the Indian team now stand on the verge of a series defeat. The Pant-led side, in the absence of some of their key players, lost their opener in New Delhi by seven wickets and the second tie in Cuttack by four wickets last week, both while defending a total. India hence stand on verge of a series defeat against the Proteas as they play a do-or-fie third T20I in Visakhapatnam. South Africa, on the other hand, have looked strong as a batting unit and gave a stellar performance as a bowling unit in the second game. Can India make a comeback or will South Africa hurt Men in Blue's T20 World Cup preparation with a series win tonight?