India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Streaming: Having already won the series, India will aim for a clean sweep when they host South Africa in the third and final T20I on Tuesday evening. Riding on a brilliant effort by the bowlers, India won the opening match by 8 wickets. The batters then put a gigantic total on the board in the following encounter, as India defeated Proteas by 16 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

This is the first instance that the Men In Blue have defeated South Africa in a T20I series at home, and the management has decided to rest premier batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the final encounter. Here are the live streaming details of IND vs SA 3rd T20I:

Where is the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa taking place?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa is taking place at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time does the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?

The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

