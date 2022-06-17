India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Score: Pant-led IND seek to equalize series in must-win Rajkot tie; Toss at 6:30 PM
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account and the hosts seek another near-perfect game to level the series. Follow Live score and updates of IND vs SA Match Today at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live: India look forward to levelling the series as they take on South Africa in the fourth T20I at Rajkot. After outwitting India in the first two games, the Proteas were at the receiving end in the third match and eventually faced a defeat. Led by Rishabh Pant, the hosts made a stellar comeback in the series after being down 2-0 and clinched the 3rd T20I game at Vizag by 48 runs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and the Ishan Kishan (54) put on 97 for the first wicket to guide them to 179 for five. Then, Harshal Patel, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-25, and Yuzvendra Chahal shared seven wickets to bowl out South Africa for 131. Despite a defeat in the previous game, Temba Bavuma's side will take chances and will try to return to winning ways. India, on the other hand, seek a series-levelling win in Rajkot. Also, rain could play spoilsport in another must-win game for Pant's men. It remains to be seen whether India make any changes to playing eleven.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:52 PM
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Head-to-head record
With a 48-run victory in the previous game, India have a 10-8 lead over the Proteas in H2H record. Also, Temba Bavuma will be playing his 100th T20 game if he takes the field.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:47 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: All eyes on Quinton de Kock's return
Quinton de Kock as he sustained a wrist injury during the first T20I match on June 9 and was forced to miss the second and the third clash. But the South African has resumed training in the nets. Reeza Hendricks could make way for de Kock if he returns to the eleven tonight.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:42 PM
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Chahal on his bowling display
Fresh from a highly successful spell with Rajasthan Royals, Chahal was questioned for his bowling tactics in the first two games. He roared back to form with 3/20 in the third T20 at Vizag.
"When you get middle-order batsmen out in the middle overs, the pressure is on them," said man of the match Chahal after the game.
"Batsmen try a lot of sweeps and reverse sweeps these days so we have to be prepared for that too, as bowlers."
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:38 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Rishabh Pant eyes crucial win
It's another must-win situation for India to square the series with South Africa and take the series to a decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:31 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live: Proteas one win away from sealing series
While India need a crucial win to stay alive in the five-game series, South Africa look to return to winning ways and seal the series. They currently lead 2-1.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:28 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: India's pace bowling mix
Avesh Khan has not gone for a lot of runs but is yet to take a wicket in the series while Harshal Patel, who is known for his cutters and variation in pace, snared four wickets in the previous game.
Bhuvneshwar has also been consistent with the ball. The seasoned pacer scythed through the SA top-order to pick a fourfer in the second T20. His 4/13 were the best bowling figures in losing cause in a T20 International.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:21 PM
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live: ‘Avesh can be rested in place of Umran'
Avesh was on the expensive side. But does that mean Umran and Arshdeep walk into the playing XI? I feel both players can replace Avesh. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep can leave his mark but I will go with Umran," former Pakistan tweaker Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.
"Avesh can be rested and Umran can be tried out for a change. Because India have another must-win game here. If they stick with the same bowling line-up, the opposition becomes familiar with the attack."
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:16 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Debut on the cards?
India stuck to same eleven in the first three games. It remains to be seen whether Umran or Arshdeep replace Avesh in the bowling mix. A debut on the cards?
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:06 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live: Rain to play spoilsport?
As per the weather forecast available on weather.com, the conditions in Rajkot is expected to be cloudy on Friday, with chances of scattered thunderstorms towards the evening.
The humidity is expected to remain at 77 percent and wind speed ranging between 15 to 25 km/h.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 05:04 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Ishan Kishan vs Rohit Sharma
Ishan Kishan has been dealing mostly with boundaries. 73 percent of his total runs in this series have come in boundaries, which is second-highest percentage of runs in boundaries by an Indian batter in a bilateral T20 series comprising minimum three games.
Rohit Sharma leads the panel with 162 runs @ 85.19 percent boundaries in the T20I series vs Sri Lanka in 2017/18.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:59 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Quinton de Kock to return?
South Africa will hope that Quinton de Kock recovers fully from a wrist injury and rejoins the team for the fourth T20I. On Thursday, pacer Anrich Nortje provided fresh updates on the wicketkeeper.
“I am not sure but he is practising. Good to see he is practising. Probably we will find out tonight or tomorrow morning,” the pacer said in the pre-match press conference.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:57 PM
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Spotlight on Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya will also be looking forward to continuing his red-hot form that has been going on since the start of the recently-concluded IPL 2022. He has also been assigned leadership role in the upcoming two-match T20I series in Ireland. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named vice-captain.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:50 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Updates: Milestone Alert
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one wicket away from climbing to the top of most wickets taken in the powerplay list. At the moment, he stands level with Samuel Badree and Tim Southee. All three of them have taken 33 wickets in powerplays so far.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:47 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Score: Spinners key for hosts
While the openers helped India get off to a brisk start at Vizag, the biggest positive for the team was Yuzvendra Chahal's return to form. The leggie shone with the ball to look his threatening self in the third game. He returned 3/20 while second spinner Axar Patel recorded 1/28.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:44 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live: Shreyas Iyer at No.3 spot
The spotlight also remains on Shreyas Iyer, who has been tested with the short ball regularly. He has not yet made a significant contribution at the number three spot. He has gathered 90 runs in the first three T20s.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:42 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Score: All eyes on Ishan Kishan
Apart from Ruturaj, Ishan Kishan – who has emerged as India's reserve opener in the long run including this year's T20 World Cup – looks to make the most of the remaining two games. Ishan has scored 76, 34, 54 in the three games.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:35 PM
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting show
Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had recorded 23 and 1 in the first two games, started off cautiously before finding his groove in Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batter hit five boundaries against Norje in a 20-run over, helping India get off to a brisk start.
The Maharashtra player stuck to proper textbook strokes despite the change in gears, smashing seven fours and two sixes en route 57. India will hope for Ruturaj to do an encore, especially when the team seeks another must-win game to stay alive in the T20 assignment.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:31 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live: Rishabh Pant's first win as IND captain
"I talked about execution and that's what we saw today, from both batters and bowlers," Rishabh Pant, who won his first match as India captain, said about the win.
"We thought we were about 15 short but we weren't thinking too much about that. The bowlers did a fantastic job."
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:30 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: India's comfortable win at Vizag
While Ruturaj and Ishan put nearly 100 runs for the first wicket, Harshal and Chahal snared seven wickets to bundle out the opposition for 131 at Vizag. India bounced back from their opening two losses and Pant will expect a similar performance from his team.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:22 PM
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Score: Openers to the rescue?
While Rishabh Pant has been quiet with the willow, Indian openers remain crucial regardless of conditions. India got off to an electric start in the last game with Ruturaj Gaikwad finding some much-needed runs and complementing Ishan Kishan. Gaikwad (57) and the Ishan (54) put on 97 for the first wicket to guide them to 179 for five.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:19 PM
India vs South Africa Live: Spotlight on Rishabh Pant
It's been a bumpy ride for stand-in captain Rishabh Pant so far. Two losses and one win later, Pant faces a stiff challenge to find his lost mojo.
The 24-year-old dasher has picked out fielders while trying to hit the ball that's out of his arc. With 40 runs in first three games, Pant searches for consistency along with the responsibility of leadership.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 04:13 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa! It's been a not-so-smooth ride for Rishabh Pant's men so far. They were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. But the job isn't even halfway done. They need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.
Rishabh Pant has a point to prove as well. The stumper has been struggling for form, managing to score just 40 in the first three Twenty20s. The stage is set for the stumper in another must-win game for India.
The game will start at 07:00 pm. The toss will take place half an hour prior to the start. Stay tuned for live updates!