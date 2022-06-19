India vs South Africa 5th T20 Live Score: Rishabh Pant seeks revival as IND eye historic series win; Toss at 6:30 PM

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20: After levelling up the five-match T20I series by 2-2 against the Proteas, India are all set for the final clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Led by Rishabh Pant, the Indian team faced defeats in the first two games but put up a massive comeback in the next two to level the home T20 assignment. India are eyeing their first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil, while for the visitors it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard. For India, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will have to score well and keep their good form intact, while Avesh Khan also looks to replicate his four-wicket haul. Karthik hit a blistering 55 in the previous game, helping India put up a competitive 169 on the scoreboard. Avesh then returned his T20 best figures of 4-18. Captain Pant will also look to gather runs after mediocre showing in the four games. Repeatedly falling into the outside off-stump trap, Pant has scored 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the last four innings.