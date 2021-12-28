India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: With clearer weather, well set Rahul, Rahane hope to get quick runs
India vs South Africa, Live Score, Day 3: As a clearer weather awaits the third day's play in Centurion, India would be hoping to get some quick runs to force a result. With rain washing out Day 2 entirely and a significant amount of time lost already, expect the well set duo of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane take up a more attacking approach against the South Africa bowling attack as get set to resume their innings on 272/3.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 12:22 PM
Credit to Dravid & Kohli for backing Rahane
Dinesh Karthik has also rallied behind Ajinkya Rahane's selection, explaining why he deserves a spot in the XI despite recent struggles. "I knew and I got a strong gut feeling that they will go with Rahane for two reasons. Firstly, he is an experienced player, he has been the vice-captain up until this series. Credit to Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli for backing him..," said the wicketkeeper-batter on Cricbuzz.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 12:18 PM
South Africa eye early breakthroughs
South Africa will feel in the match too if they manage to wrap up the Indian innings quickly. But they will have to bowl a lot better than Sunday, when only Lungi Ngidi (3-45) was among the wickets. On the other hand, India will be eyeing a hefty first-innings total and potentially bat only once in the Test.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 12:15 PM
India aiming to pick up where they left off
There are chances of cloudy conditions during the afternoon, but no possibility of rain throughout the day. Rahul and Rahane will look to continue from where they left on the opening day. Don't forget India have Rishabh Pant's controlled madness up next, followed by R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 12:07 PM
Rahul's demeanour in Centurion
KL Rahul, who rewrote the record books on the opening day, was "surprised" with his demeanour in challenging conditions. became only the second Indian opener to score a century in a Test in South Africa after Wasim Jaffer. "I have surprised myself with how calm I have been, my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note," Rahul told bcci.tv in an interview. Can he script a few more batting records today?
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:58 AM
Can Rahane repeat his trick?
A year ago on December 27, Rahane had hit his 12th Test century against Australia at the MCG. Can he repeat the same trick? The 33-year-old right-hander slumped after the Melbourne Test, managing to score just 478 runs in 23 innings at an average of 22.76. His highest was 67 against England on the Chennai wicket.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:50 AM
Big test for Indian batters early morning
India need to buck the trend of throwing away good starts in the first hour of the day. We have seen this far too many times - both home and abroad. The confidence of the previous day has turned into a bit of overconfidence up front on a new day a lot frequently. South Africa bowlers will be fresh after getting one whole day's rest. Rahul and Rahane may want to be a little circumspect at first.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:46 AM
Can Rahul convert this 100 into a double?
KL Rahul has looked like a million bucks during his century. With a 100 at Lord's in August and now one in Centurion, Rahul has established himself as one of India's top openers. As well as he's played in this Test, this time around, Rahul has the chance to do something he hasn't done - score a double century. Rahul had once come perilously close to registering his maiden double against England, but agonisingly fell short of it by one run. The kind of form he is in, there's no reason why he can't get there today.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:40 AM
All eyes on Rahane
And rightly so… When it comes to Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane turns into a beast. Last year, he scored a magnificent 115 against Australia a the MCG, and this time around, has looked in brilliant nick for his unbeaten 40 off 81 balls. With his career on the line, the former India vice-captain needs to get a big score here, especially with India in such a strong position.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:35 AM
Interesting to see India's approach on Day 3
At first, India would have fancied getting a total around 450 or even more on the board, but one entire day of rain could change things around for them. With India comfortably placed, it is likely that they will be in search of quick runs, which could signal some aggressive and attacking batting from the Indian team. With more rain expected on the final day, it will be interesting to watch the approach of both teams here onwards.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:30 AM
The big question: How's the weather up?
Well, well. We finally have some good news. The sun is out in Centurion and it is expected to get scorching hot as the day progresses… which means that after an entire day of waiting, there will at last be some cricket… nay, quality cricket being played between India and South Africa. Day 3 is bright and sunny, and we are expected to get a full day of cricket.
Tue, 28 Dec 2021 11:21 AM
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3
Hello and welcome! After yesterday's play ended up getting reduced to a damp squib, we are all set for an action-packed third day's play at the Centurion between India and South Africa. Thankfully, the rain gods have decided to stay away for today and most likely tomorrow - i.e. - Day 3 and 4, which means there will be no shortage of play for the time being. With Day 2 getting washed out without a ball being bowled, play will be extended everyday by half and hour. As India resume on 272/3, expect a more positive approach from their batters today.