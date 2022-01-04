India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Question mark over Siraj's fitness as IND pacers seek early wickets
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: The opening day of the 2nd Test between IND and SA belonged to the hosts. They restricted India to just 202 and began well, with captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen guiding the team to 35/1 at stumps. With weather expected to stay positive, the second day could make for some riveting action as India's pacers will be up against the slightly-experienced but promising South Africa batting line-up.
Jan 04, 2022 12:02 PM IST
IND vs SA, Live: Meanwhile…
An experienced wicketkeeper from India has given his take on Pujara and Rahane's poor run of form and feels the time has come for head coach Rahul Dravid to make some tough calls.
Jan 04, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Shami, Bumrah threat loom large on South Africa
Although India bowled 18 overs and South Africa moved to 35/1, Bumrah, Shami and Siraj bowled well to induce a lot of play and misses. As the possibility of India being without one of their seamers is high, there will be added responsibility on Bumrah, Shami and Shardul Thakur to make up for Siraj's potential absence.
Jan 04, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Former India opener makes big prediction
Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has made a big prediction about Day 2 of the Test match, saying that he feels that India will concede a lead against South Africa. Even though the home team was bowled out for less than 200 in each inning of the first Test, Chopra backs Elgar and his men to nose ahead in the first innings of the Johannesburg Test.
Jan 04, 2022 11:46 AM IST
The big question: Is Mohammed Siraj fit?
In a blow to India, Mohammed Siraj walked off the field in the closing moments of the first day. As Siraj clutched his hamstring, the injury appeared bad. The BCCI however is yet to release any official information about the injury but R Ashwin said 'it's very immediate so initially what they do with these injuries is they just ice and see it for the next hour or two.'
Jan 04, 2022 11:40 AM IST
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live
Hello and a very warm welcome to all our viewers as we get set for Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at the Bull Ring, Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa's pace trio of Duanne Olivier, Marco Jensen and Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly and combined to skittle India for 202. Only KL Rahul (50) and R Ashwin (46) combined to play crucial knocks which ensure India managed to go past the 200-run margin. With the weather expected to remain fine for most part of the day, India's pacers would be eager to wrest back the advantage from the hosts. We're all geared up for Day 2; are you?
2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Doubts over Siraj's fitness as IND eye early SA wickets
- India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2 Updates: India would be searching for an early breakthrough but they might be without Mohammed Siraj, who injured himself on Day 1 Follow Live Score and Updates of the IND vs SA 2nd Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
