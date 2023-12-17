India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Time for ODI reboot as KL Rahul and Co. meet Proteas in series opener
- India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Time for ODI reboot as KL Rahul and Co. are set to take on the Proteas in the series opener on Sunday.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Not a lot will change about India's style of playing the traditional limited-overs format in South Africa. With KL Rahul returning as captain, India are moving on from the World Cup heartbreak with its multi-format tour to South Africa. After Suryakumar Yadav guided Rohit Sharma-less Team India to a series-levelling win in the shortest format, Rahul will hope to register India's first series win in the One Day International (ODI) format against the hosts. The ODI series opener will be contested at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. India might delay the return of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in its playing XI while finisher Rinku Singh is tipped to make his ODI debut against South Africa.
India will continue to miss the services of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the white-ball series. The visitors are also without pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Pace ace Bumrah and Siraj will feature in the Test series while veteran Shami is ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will spearhead the fast-bowling attack of the Men In Blue.
India also have experienced spinners at its disposal for the ODIs. The spin attack is headlined by Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. When India last played against the Proteas, the hosts registered a comfortable series win in ODIs. South Africa have emerged as 2-0 and 3-0 winners in the 2013-14 and 2021-22 series against the Asian giants. Can India bounce back in South Africa under Rahul's leadership?
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 10:29 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI, IND vs SA: India's recent ODI series in South Africa
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI, IND vs SA: This tour has followed a peculiar trend in the last three series. While they have all been one-sided, South Africa have won two of them while India have one. South Africa won 2-0 and 3-0 in 2013-14 and 2021-22, and in between India won 5-1 when they visited in 2017-18.
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 10:15 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI, IND vs SA: IND vs SA in ODIs
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI, IND vs SA: The first time these two sides met in an ODI series was in South Africa's tour of India in 1991/92, their first international series since readmission. It was a three-match series which India won 2-1. The two sides have faced each other 91 times in ODI cricket. South Africa have won 50 of those matches while India won 38. Three games have ended without a result.
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 10:12 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI, IND vs SA: A quick look at two squads!
South Africa squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne.
India squad: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 10:04 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI, IND vs SA: Hello and welcome!
Team India is hoping to register their first series win over the Proteas in the multi-format tour to the rainbow nation. After an impressive World Cup 2023, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has returned to lead the Rohit Sharma-less side for the entire ODI series. The upcoming contest at the Wanderers on Sunday is also India's first ODI against the Proteas since the 2023 World Cup.