India vs South Africa Live Score 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma and Co. in final stretch of T20 World Cup preparations

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: India and South Africa will face off in the 1st T20I of the three match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The series is likely to provide the last opportunity for both sides to sharpen their skills and test themselves before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Men in blue are high on confidence after beating world champions Australia 2-1 at home and would look to continue the momentum going into the marquee tournament.