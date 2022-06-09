India vs South Africa 1st T20 Highlights: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen help SA beat IND by seven wickets
IND vs SA Highlights: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen showed great composure as the duo helped South Africa beat India by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Van der Dussen, who was dropped on 29 by Shreyas Iyer, scored an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. His partner Miller scored 64* off 31 balls. With this win, the tourists have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier in the evening, Ishan Kishan enjoyed the proceedings after a scratchy IPL as he smashed 76 off 48 to power India to 211-4. The hosts, who were invited to bat first, got off to a strong start with Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding a 50-plus stand. Gaikwad was dismissed on 23 (15). The show continued with Kishan dominating the proceedings alongside Shreyas Iyer, who score 36 off 27 balls. Captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 16-ball 29, while Hardik Pandya returned unbeaten on 31 in just 12 balls. Catch the Highlights of India vs South Africa 1st T20I:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:30 PM
IND vs SA LIVE: South Africa win by seven wickets
Rassie van der Dussen wraps up the run chase in the first ball of the 20th over bowled by Yuzvendta Chahal. Van der Dussen reverse sweeps it for a four, helping his side win the match by seven wickets. He returns unbeaten on 75 off 46 balls, while David Miller scores an unbeaten 64 off 31 balls.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:27 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I score: South Africa need four runs in final over
Harshal Patel runs in to bowl the penultimate over and does a decent job so far. First three balls, just one run, followed by a loud LBW appeal as the batters complete a double in the form of leg byes. DRS taken but it won't help India's case.
The fifth ball goes for another four and despite a mix-up they end up completing a single in the final over. Eight runs come off it. SA: 208/3
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:22 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: SA inch close to win
Miller and Rassie van der Dussen are not sparing India's most experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They've hit a six each against the pacer.
The over ends with two consecutive fours as 22 runs come off it. SA: 200/3 (18 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:13 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I live score: Rassie van der Dussen takes Harshal Patel on a ride
Harshal Patel is introduced into the attack and this time its Rassie van der Dussen, who joins the party. He hits Harshal Patel for two consecutive sixes and hits him for another four.
Patel then bowls a dot, but Van der Dussen again launces the ball into the orbit for another six to bring up his fifty in 37 balls.
22 runs come off the over as SA reach 178/3 in 17 overs. They need 34 runs in 18 balls.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:07 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Shreyas Iyer spills a dolly
Shreyas Iyer spills a dolly fielding at deep. A short ball by Avesh Khan and Rassie van der Dussen plays it straight towards the fielder, who fails to hold on to it. He gets a second chance on 29.
Meanwhile, Miller hits the pacer for a four as eight runs come off the over. SA: 156/3 (16 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 10:02 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Miller slams 50
Rishabh Pant gets his main bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack. He starts with two decent deliveries, before Miller finds the gap between the two fielders on the on-side for one bounce and a four. He then whacks the pacer for a maximum over the long-off fence.
Miller brings up his fifty in 22 balls as 14 runs come off the over. SA: 148/3 (15)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:58 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: 50-run partnership
Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller add 50-plus stand for the fourth wicket as South Africa reach 134/3 after 14 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:50 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Miller switches gear
In form David Miller is going strong in the middle, after smashing Harshal for a four and a six, he maintains a similar approach against Axar Patel. The batter hits the spinner for a four and follows it up with two massive sixes. 19 runs come off the over. SA: 126/3 (13 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:48 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: David Miller raises the tempo
Harshal Patel is back into the attack and he starts from where he left. First four deliveries, both Van der Dussen and Miller combine and take four singles. But the last two deliveries are hit for boundaries by David Miller.
Harshal pitches it full, almost a wide yorker and Miller guides it for a four towards the third-man region. He then hits him for a six, this time on the on-side as 14 runs come off it. With this SA edge past the 100-run mark. SA: 106/3 (12 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:43 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Boundaries dry up
Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller keep rotating the strike. Six runs come off the over bowled by Axar Patel but what they need is a boundary. SA: 92-3 (11 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:38 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20 LIVE score update: SA need 126 runs in 60 balls
Avesh Khan returns after an expensive first over and concedes just four runs in his second. SA reach 86/3 after 10 overs and they need 126 runs in 60 balls.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:32 PM
IND vs SA LIVE updates: De Kock departs
Axar Patel strikes as Ishan Kishan takes a good catch near the boundary ropes. QDK departs for 22 (18).
Meanwhile, nine runs come off the over as SA reach 82-3 after 9 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:28 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE updates: Chahal recovers well
After starting with a 16-run over, Yuzvendra Chahal recovers well and concedes just six runs in his second. South Africa reach 73/2 after 8 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:24 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I live score: Axar keeps thing tight
Meanwhile, Axar Patel bowls an excellent over as just six runs come off it. SA: 67/2 (7 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:22 PM
IND vs SA LIVE updates: Harshal Patel gets some treatment
Harshal Patel is sitting outside, receiving some treatment on his web-splitting on his hands. A thick band-aid has been used. He was dealing with the same problem in the recently-concluded IPL.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:20 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I score: End of powerplay
Harshal Patel packs danger man Dwaine Pretorius on 29(13). The bowler cleans him up with a slow full toss.
Rassie van der Dussen joins Quinton de Kock in the middle as just one run come off the over. SA: 61-2 (6 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:14 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score: Pretorius is in some good mood
As Bhuvneshwar Kumar was getting ready to bowl, Rishabh Pant makes a last minute change and passes the ball to Hardik Pandya.
The all-rounder starts good but Pretorius is in some mood as he hits the bowler for three massive sixes. 18 runs come off the over as SA reach 60/1 after 5 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:08 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: Expensive over by Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack and QDK passes the strike to Pretorius, who slogs a tossed up delivery for a maximum towards the long-on region.
The bowler, however, recovers well after that before QDK makes use of the field restrictions and gets another boundary. He finishes the over with another boundary as 16 runs come off it. SA: 42/1 (4 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:03 PM
IND vs SA LIVE updates: Excellent over by Bhuvi
Dwaine Pretorius joins De Kock in the middle as just four runs and a wicket come in the over bowled by Bhuvneshwar.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 09:01 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Bavuma departs cheaply
Rishabh Pant takes a sharp catch as Bhuvneshwar Kumar provides India with the first breakthrough. Temba Bavuma departs for 10(8)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:57 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Expensive start by Avesh
Expensive over by Avesh Khan as Temba Bavuma hits the pacer for consecutive fours and Quinton de Kock ends it with another four. 15 runs come off the over as SA reach 22/0 after 2 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:54 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I live: Seven runs off the first over
Four of those runs came via leg byes as the ball went between Pant and first slip and ran to the boundary.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:49 PM
IND vs SA Live: The players are back
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball in his hands, Quinton de Kock facing the first delivery with captain Temba Bavuma at the other end.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:43 PM
India vs South Africa live: Gavaskar all praise for Pandya
Gavaskar was mighty impressed by the kind of innings Hardik Pandya, especially considering he is coming fresh of an IPL season in which he played at No.4.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:34 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score: India post 211
Excellent final over by Anrich Nortje as just one six come off it. Nine runs in total from the over as India post 211-4 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya returns unbeaten on 31 off 12 balls.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:32 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Nortje dismisses Pant
Smart bowling by Anrich Nortje, who comes to bowl the final over here. Slows down the pace and pitches it wide and short, compelling Rishabh Pant to go for it. The left-handed batter does the same, connects it from the middle of the bat but finds Rassie van der Dussen at the square of the wicket. He departs for 29(16).
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:30 PM
IND vs SA LIVE: Runs keep coming
Kagiso Rabada comes to bowl the penultimate over and does a decent job before an inch-perfect yorker takes the edge of Pandya's bat and races towards the fine-leg for a four. 15 runs come off it as India edge past 200. IND: 202-3
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:24 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: Pandya joins the party
Hardik Pandya joins the party as he hits Wayne Parnell for a four and follows it up with a six. 13 runs come off the over as India move to 187/3 after 18 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:19 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Iyer falls, Pant slams 6s
Dwaine Pretorius strikes as he cleans up Shreyas Iyer on 36. The ball angles back after pitching slightly wide off the off-stick and it kisses the outside of it after passing through the gap between Iyer's bat and the body.
Hardik Pandya arrives in the middle as Pant swings his arms and connects it well to hit Pretorius for a six. He hits the bowler for another six, just over the long-on fence and ends the over with another four. 18 runs come off the over. IND: 174/3 (17)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:13 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I score: South Africa fightback
South Africa have recovered well in the past few overs. Rabada conceded eight, and Nortje followed it by a five-run over and now we have Wayne Parnell conceding just six runs. Meanwhile, India reach 156/2 after 16 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:08 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE updates: India reach 150
Kagiso Rabada bowls a decent 14th over as just eight runs come off it, which included a mix-up between Iyer and Pant right in the first bowl.
The following over by Nortje is equally good from South Africa's perspective as just five runs come off the over. India reach 150/2 after 15 overs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:01 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Ishan Kishan show comes to an end
Keshav Maharaj is taken for a ride by Ishan Kishan as he hits the spinner for two consecutive sixes, follows it up with two boundaries.
However, he is dismissed in the final ball as his shot finds Tristan Stubbs at long-on. He departs for 76(48). IND: 137/2
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:54 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score: Pretorius checks flow of runs
Dwaine Pretorius is brought back into the attack and he concedes just five runs on his return. IND: 117/1 (12 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:51 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20 LIVE score: South Africa squander chances
Keshav Maharaj is introduced into the attack and he provides his side with a wicket-taking opportunity. However, Quinton de Kock spills the stumping opportunity, giving second life to Shreyas Iyer.
Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan hits Maharaj for a six to bring up his fifty and then mistimes his shot, which lands safely with fielders crowding near the ball.
IND: 112/1 (11 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:45 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Shreyas Iyer is on fire
Tabraiz Shamsi comes to bowl his second over and the spinner gets the same treatment by Shreyas Iyer, who hits him for two sixes. 15 runs come off the over as India edge past the 100-run mark in just 10 overs. IND: 102/1
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:41 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score update: Ishan Kishan on a roll
Tabraiz Shamsi was introduced in the attack in the previous over and the spinner started with a 12-run over, which featured a huge six by Shreyas Iyer over the long-on region.
Dwaine Pretorius comes to bowl the ninth over and he is welcomed by Ishan Kishan with a boundary. The show doesn't stop there as he ends the over in the same style as 12 runs come off it. Kishan is batting on 44 off 34 balls. IND: 87/1 (9 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:30 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE updates: Wayne Parnell strikes
Wayne Parnell strikes as Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 23(15). Gaikwad steps out but fails to get the desired connection as the ball flies to Temba Bavuma. South Africa break the partnership.
Meanwhile, 12 runs and a wicket come off the over. IND: 63/1 (7 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:25 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score: End of powerplay
Ishan Kishan and Gaikwad combine well and slams Anrich Nortje for 15 runs in his second over. Meanwhile, the duo also stitch a 50-plus stand for the opening wicket. IND: 51/0 (6 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:22 PM
IND vs SA: Parnell makes a stong start
Wayne Parnell is introduced in the attack. The medium-pacer starts on an excellent note as just one run come off his over.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:17 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20 LIVE score: Rabada troubles Kishan with pace
Full toss by Rabada into Ishan Kishan's pads and the batter slams it straight past the bowler for a four. Rabada then recovers well and beats him in the following delivery.
Meanwhile, Rabada troubles Kishan with his pace and bounce as an outside edge takes the ball for a four behind the keeper, almost close to the second slip. IND: 35/0 (4 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:13 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE score: Not so convincing but runs come
A huge LBW appeal against Gaikwad in the fourth delivery and the batter gets a top edge in the next ball, which will see the ball fly over the fine leg fence for a six.
Gaikwad ends the over with a similar shot but this time the ball lands inside the playing area and is stopped by Wayne Parnell in the deep. IND: 24/0 (3 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:10 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Nortje keeps things tight
Maharaj has been replaced and it's Anrich Nortje, who'll be bowling the third over. He starts off with an excellent delivery as it beats Ishan Kishan on its way to the keeper.
Second delivery is pitched wide and a desperate dive by Quinton de Kock but the wicketkeeper just gets his fingertips on it as the batters steal a single in the form of byes.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:08 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: Strong start by Rabada
Kagiso Rabada is introduced from the other end and he starts off with a decent over. Bounce, slight movement, which saw the ball go past very close to Gaikwad's edge.
Just two runs come off the over. IND: 15/0 (2 overs)
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:04 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score: Ishan starts off with 4s
Ishan Kishan may have failed to get the desired connection in the first over but manages to get two boundaries out of it. One more comes in the form of byes as India reach 13/0 after 1 over.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:00 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score updates: Here we go!
Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan. Keshav Maharaj will lead the attack for South Africa.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:55 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score updates: A look at the venue
The last time an international match was played at the venue in New Delhi was back in 2019. In 2021 we saw four IPL matches taking place here and all of them were high scoring encounters.
The dimensions are: 61 meters on the western side, 63 on the eastern, and straight down is 74.
Good news dew won't play any role here.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:37 PM
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE score updates: Playing XIs
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:36 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score updates: Covid-19 hurts Proteas
Aiden Markram has tested positive for Covid-19. A big blow for South Africa, considering how good he was for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:34 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Pant on captaincy
“I think it's one of the proudest moment for me, so far in my cricketing career.” - Rishabh Pant on captaincy at toss
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:31 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: South Africa win toss
South Africa win toss and opt to bowl first.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:28 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: A look at South Africa's bowling attack
If we look at South Africa's bowling, Tabrez Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will spearhead the South African spin attack. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in all likelihood share the new-ball duties.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:16 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: Avesh Khan will be in the playing XI
Avesh Khan will be playing and most probably fill in the third pacer’s spot alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:07 PM
IND vs SA LIVE score updates: Where does Hardik Pandya fit
Hardik Pandya had a stellar IPL 2022, which saw him lead Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden campaign.
Pandya will likely to bat down the order despite a brilliant show while batting at No. 3 and 4 in the IPL.
However, his return at bowling will be a big boost to Team India.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:54 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I live score updates: Eyes on DK
All eyes will also be on Dinesh Karthik, who had a sensational outing in IPL 2022, which saw him make a comeback to the Indian side. If he manages to replicate the form he was in during the IPL, it could possibly cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, which will be played in Australia later this year.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:41 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE updates: Toss between Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda
Shreyas Iyer was in terrific form batting at number 3 against Sri Lanka in February but the recent performance by Deepak Hooda at the same position in IPL may see him get promoted to position in internationals as well.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:27 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Men in Blue chase world record
India are the joint leaders in winning the most consecutive T20Is, which currently stands at 12. A win against Temba Bavuma's men will extend it to a world record of 13 successive T20I victories.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:13 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE score updates: Onus on Ishan Kishan
The onus will also be on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer as India will field a different set of top three from the ones which we are accustomed with. .
Kishan was slightly off colour in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League and performed in bits and pieces. He finished the campaign with 418 runs from 14 encounters and will look to start afresh going into the contest.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:03 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score updates: Opportunity for Gaikwad
With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already skipping the tour and now with KL Rahul's absence, it will pave way for Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top-order and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate his IPL heroics in the international stage.
Gaikwad was part of Indian team that had travelled to Sri Lanka last year but failed drastically in the tour. In the three T20Is he has played so far the 25-year-old has managed just 39 runs.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 04:52 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: Rishabh Pant on captaincy
If we look at Rishabh Pant, he has been among the most exciting captains in IPL. Delhi Capitals had finished as table toppers in the 2021 edition of the T20 tournament, and this time around the team missed out on the play-offs by whisker.
If not the best, but he certainly has significant amount of experience to deserve the role.
“As a captain, it will help me a lot (having led the Delhi Capitals.) When you keep doing the same things over a period of time you tend to improve and keep learning from it and I think that will help me,” Pant said ahead of his first international assignment as skipper.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 04:43 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE updates: Why is KL Rahul not playing
KL Rahul was supposed to captain the unit when the squad was initially announced. However, a last minute groin injury has ruled him out of all the five T20Is.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 04:38 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Focus on Rishabh Pant
This will be the first time Rishabh Pant will be seen leading the national team and the budding wicketkeeper-batter will look to make the most out of the opportunity.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 04:12 PM
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and South Africa. The match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and it will start at 07:00 pm. The toss will take place half an hour prior to the start. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!