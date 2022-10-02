India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20: India look to wrap series, South Africa aim for bounce back in Guwahati

India vs South Africa T20 2022 Live Score Updates: India will look to wrap the series against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday. The Men In Blue have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after crushing the tourists by eight wickets in the opener at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Friday. The Proteas failed miserably with the bat in the previous encounter and will hope for a quickfire from their players this time around. India, on the other hand, would relish a brilliant show by the bowlers, which came in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs SA 2nd T20I: