India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India look to seal series in Pune

Live score and updates: After dominating South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam, the action now shifts to Pune. India seemed to have all bases covered in the first Test and would want to continue their strong run in Pune. South Africa, on the other hand, need to make few changes to their playing XI as well as to their approach if they are to pose any challenge to the hosts. Faf du Plessis spoke about focusing on the positives after Vizag and this is exactly what the side needs to do. The weather forecast is not positive and this could have an impact on the side Virat Kohli picks for the second match.

8:27 hrs IST South Africa look to counter spin During South Africa's net session ahead of the second Test starting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, the plastic seats in the stands at the Pavilion End took a pounding. Time and again, balls landed on them making a loud noise. Their practice session on Wednesday resembled more nets for a Twenty20 game than a five-day contest. The batsmen's focus was as much on going for their shots as on sound defensive play with soft hands.





8:15 hrs IST Milestone for Kohli Skipper Virat Kohli is all set to add a new feather into his already illustrious cap when he leads Team India out on field against South Africa in the second Test at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium starting Thursday. India lead three-match series 1-0 following their comprehensive 203-run victory at Vizag and the hosts will be hopeful of similar level of performances to take an unassailable lead over Faf du Plessis' troops.





7:51 hrs IST Weather update The city will receive intense spells of rainfall spanning 20-30 minutes with some thunderstorm activity over the next 72 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. However, the forecast also added that between October 10 and 12, the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce. The city will continue to witness overcast sky conditions on October 13 and October 14. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Strong westerlies from the Arabia sea bringing more moisture leads to heavy downpours over Konkan, Goa and parts of Madhya (central) Maharashtra.”



