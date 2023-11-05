India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Titans IND, SA clash in epic showdown on Kohli's birthday
- India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get fresh and latest updates along with full scorecard of IND vs SA CWC match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
India vs South Africa Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Nine matches. That's all what's left between now and the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, and as we reach the fag end of what's turned out to be an exceptional tournament, two teams that have already sealed a place in the semis – India and South Africa – are expected to produce a cracker of a contest. India vs South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata was initially not supposed to be as big but the trail of victims these two teams have left behind, this game could potentially be the match of the tournament. As inconsequential as this match may sound, it really isn't. Both teams are still eyeing that top spot in the points table to head into the knockouts full of confidence. India are unbeaten with 7 wins from 7 games, but South Africa aren't behind, securing victories in all barring that upset to the Netherlands.
South Africa could be India's sternest test till now. Last year, it was the only team they lost to at the T20 World Cup's group stage, and despite being higher-ranked, have faced their series of unexpected results against the Proteas. Yesterday, Team India woke up to the news of Hardik Pandya being ruled out, but as long as their reinforcements – Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav are going berserk – they don't have much to worry. What happens to the sixth-bowling option you ask? Well, Rahul Dravid coach mentioned that if needed, the wrong-footed in-swinging menace Virat Kohli is ready to fill in.
But today, India may once again need Kohli the batter more against this hostile South African attack. With 442 runs from 7 innings, Kohli is third in the list of World Cup 2023's leading run scorers, raising scores of 85, 55 not out, 103 not out and 88, and what better way for THE KING to make his 35th birthday extra special than by achieving a feat the world has been keeping an eye on – a record-equalling 49th century which will make him quicker to the landmark than the great man, Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has the numbers to do it. He has a stellar batting record at the Eden Gardens – an average of 47 in 7 ODIs. But against South Africa, it's even more intimidating – 61 in 30 ODIs including three fifties and one century.
But this South African team is something else. Despite the absence of Anrich Nortje, just look at how Temba Bavuma has marshalled his troops, especially his fast bowlers. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have combined to take 48 wickets this World Cup. Add another 11 from Keshav Maharaj and boy, does this bowling unit look threatening. Even if one is to move beyond the bowlers, there is Quinton de Kock, who in this last ODI tournament is scoring runs for fun. 545 runs, four centuries and average of 77.85. A guy who loves batting against India. Aiden Markram has 362 runs at 60.33, Rassie van der Dussen 353, and Heinrich Klaasen with 315. No wonder South Africa are in the semis with still a couple of league matches to go.
But there is a special connection that binds India with South Africa in this tournament. At the 2011 World Cup, South Africa was the only team India lost to. So for all those worried about the whole 'Law of Averages' thing, you may get an answer tonight. India still have the Netherlands to beat, which may not be a hassle despite the Dutch's graph showing an upward curve. Having said that, today is the big occasion. India are bound to have one game that will mellow them down a bit. That's how it works. And we better hope it happens in the coming two matches rather than the knockouts.
Here are some key pointers surrounding India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match:
- In the 90 ODIs played between the two teams, South Africa lead head-to-head encounters with 50 to 37 with three ending in no results.
- India have lost three of their last five ODIs to South Africa.
- South Africa were the only team to beat India at the 2011 World Cup.
- For the first time in his ODI career, Virat Kohli bat for India on his birthday.
- Sun, 05 Nov 2023 09:30 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: The race for the semis is alive and kicking
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: ICYMI! Pakistan are still alive in their hunt for a place in the semifinals following an unbelievable DLS, rain-marred win over New Zealand yesterday. This win has really intensified the equation as there's a four-way battle involved with just two spots for up grabs. Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand are all in the fray. And technically, as are Afghanistan. Pakistan need to beat England in their final league game, and the BlackCaps need to do the same against Sri Lanka. If both win, whoever has a higher NRR will qualify. Afghanistan have a tall ask at hand with their next two matches being against Australia and South Africa. As well as they've played, beating both teams looks tough.
- Sun, 05 Nov 2023 09:20 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli! The KING chases No. 49
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli is the man for big occasions! And there's nothing more monumental for THE KING to make this Sunday legendary for two reasons. A) It's his birthday and B). It gives him a chance at immortality. Kohli has already set the 2023 World Cup on fire with three fifties and one century, but the big number that has been on everyone's mind since last week is 49. The elusive century that will bring him on level-pecking with Sachin Tendulkar. Kolkata is gearing up for the big day as the CAB has planned on distributing more than 60,000 Virat Kohli masks. The hype is real. Don't believe it. Read our Kohli special on his 35th birthday. This certainly will get you going!
- Sun, 05 Nov 2023 09:10 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: The return of the GARDEN!
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: Today's blockbuster IND-SA contest unfolds against the iconic backdrop of the legendary Eden Gardens. In the 22 ODIs held at Kolkata's iconic stadium, India have triumphed in 13. Surprisingly, India have only participated in three ODIs here since 2017 – facing off against England, Australia, and Sri Lanka – winning two while conceding only one defeat. Notably, Eden Gardens has also served as the stage for two World Cup encounters: Bangladesh vs the Netherlands and Pakistan vs Bangladesh. While these matches delivered captivating outcomes, they are set to be overshadowed by the spectacle awaiting us today.
- Sun, 05 Nov 2023 09:00 AM
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: HOLA! Welcome to the "Match of CWC '23"
India vs South Africa Live Score, IND vs SA World Cup 2023: Hello, all you wonderful people! We are back to give you a warm welcome and present you an action-packed coverage of what promises to be the match of the tournament. India vs South Africa. Top of the table clash. Eden Gardens. 70,000 fans. It doesn't get better. While both teams have qualified for the semifinal, this may be a dead-rubber of paper but believe us, it cannot be farther away from the truth. The two most in-form teams. One hasn't tasted defeat yet, the other has won all its games barring one. And to spice up the occasions, it's Virat Kohli's birthday. What else do you need? Let us guess: AN INDIA WIN!