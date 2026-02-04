IND vs SA Live Score: India face South Africa in T20 World Cup warm-up
IND vs SA Live Score: India take on South Africa in their warm-up fixture in Navi Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.
- 1 Mins agoNo Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
- 14 Mins agoSouth Africa squad
- 25 Mins agoIndia squad
- 41 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
IND vs SA Live Score: Gautam Gambhir is plotting India's successful defence of the T20 World Cup title, and everything is going according to plan. Ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on February 7, India takes on South Africa in their warm-up fixture, and it will also be a replay of the last edition's final. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, India defeated South Africa by seven runs, courtesy of heroics from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Kohli is no more there, and even Rohit Sharma is absent, having announced their retirements from T20Is and Tests....Read More
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, this is a new-look India side, brimming with youth and experience. We won't see Rohit Sharma opening the innings, but this time it will be Abhishek Sharma, who has made T20 cricket his mainstay. It is not yet confirmed who will open with him in the tournament, given Sanju Samson's poor form. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill hasn't been named in the squad. Ishan Kishan, who was in dominant form in his comeback in the recent New Zealand series, is expected to challenge Samson for the opener berth.
India reinforced their credentials as tournament favourites with a recent 4-2 mauling of New Zealand, their ninth successive T20 bilateral series victory. This has put Gambhir in a strong position, who replaced Rahul Dravid as head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024 victory. India's trump card in this tournament could be their middle order, which includes Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh. Hardik and Dube will also assist with seam duties. Meanwhile, Rinku will need to finish matches.
IND vs SA Live Score: No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
IND vs SA Live Score: Eight players of Suryakumar's squad were part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Rohit and Kohli are absent, but Hardik is still there, the glue that holds the team together. The additions to the squad have been Abhishek and Varun. Meanwhile, Tilak has been a huge boost.
IND vs SA Live Score: South Africa squad
IND vs SA Live Score: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller
IND vs SA Live Score: India squad
IND vs SA Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs SA Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND vs SA Live Score: Welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup warm-up fixture between India and South Africa. It will be a replay of the 2024 final, where India beat South Africa. The warm-up will also serve as the perfect test for both sides ahead of the tournament.