IND vs SA Live Score: India face South Africa in T20 World Cup warm-up

IND vs SA Live Score: India's Axar Patel (R) celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking a wicket.

IND vs SA Live Score: Gautam Gambhir is plotting India's successful defence of the T20 World Cup title, and everything is going according to plan. Ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on February 7, India takes on South Africa in their warm-up fixture, and it will also be a replay of the last edition's final. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, India defeated South Africa by seven runs, courtesy of heroics from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. Kohli is no more there, and even Rohit Sharma is absent, having announced their retirements from T20Is and Tests. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, this is a new-look India side, brimming with youth and experience. We won't see Rohit Sharma opening the innings, but this time it will be Abhishek Sharma, who has made T20 cricket his mainstay. It is not yet confirmed who will open with him in the tournament, given Sanju Samson's poor form. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill hasn't been named in the squad. Ishan Kishan, who was in dominant form in his comeback in the recent New Zealand series, is expected to challenge Samson for the opener berth. India reinforced their credentials as tournament favourites with a recent 4-2 mauling of New Zealand, their ninth successive T20 bilateral series victory. This has put Gambhir in a strong position, who replaced Rahul Dravid as head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024 victory. India's trump card in this tournament could be their middle order, which includes Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh. Hardik and Dube will also assist with seam duties. Meanwhile, Rinku will need to finish matches. ...Read More

