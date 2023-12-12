India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Litmus test for youngsters as IND, SA begin T20 World Cup preparations
- India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of the 2nd IND vs SA T20 being played at St George Park in Gqeberha.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: The T20I series between India and South Africa should have been up and running now, but rain gods had other plans for the opener on Sunday. Persistent showers in Durban washed out the 1st T20I without a ball being bowled, effectively making this now a two-match series. While the prospect of a 1-1 stalemate lingers on, India and South Africa would be fiercely driven to push out a result in the 2nd T20I today at St George's Park, Gqeberha… provided the weather allows that is. Unlike the Kingsmead Stadium a few days ago, Team India arrived in Gqeberha dry and with the hope that they will be in action, and thankfully, with dry weather awaiting, the much-anticipated tour can finally get underway.
For India, the two T20Is are extremely crucial. For the players auditioning for the T20 World Cup, they have a total of five T20Is left. Out of the 15, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are sure-shot starters, as are Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. With limited slots to fill, and so many youngsters knocking on the door, time is running out for this bunch of players. Two games here, three against Afghanistan next month, and it's all over to the IPL, which will once again be the criteria for selection. With India heading into the South Africa tour with so much to gain from the Australia series – Surya's captaincy, Ravi Bishnoi's emergence, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma's finishing exploits and Arshdeep Singh's death-overs skills, a fascinating show here would do their chances a world of good.
Not that it'll be any easy for the guys playing today. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to be automatic inclusions in the side, which makes it certain that Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad would be rested. Ishan Kishan will get the preference over Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper batter. No news of any injury has thus far emerged from the Indian contingent in Gqeberha, which makes the prospect of this Playing XI all the more likely. This squad however, will see the return of plenty of World Cup stars, including Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and the previously mentioned quartet of Gill, Iyer, Jadeja and SKY. And the fact that this venue has traditionally assisted fast bowlers. Seeing Siraj, Arshdeep and most likely Mukesh Kumar as the third seamer will add a layer of uniqueness in India's fast-bowling wherewithal.
As for South Africa, this is their first assignment since the heartbreak of the World Cup semi-final. Like India, a lot of Proteas from that squad are expected to feature in today's game. Aiden Markram, David Miller. Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee, along with the surprise package of Tristan Stubbs. The last time these two teams faced each other was on November 2 at the Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli had scored his 49th ODI century as India rolled South Africa over for 83, winning the match by 243 runs. But conditions today will be nothing like they were in Kolkata. South Africa is pace-friendly, bouncy, and trust Coetzee, Lizaad Williams to make the Indian batters hop and jump. In overcast conditions, the team winning the toss might produce a repeat of what the Australians did to South Africans in the 1st World Cup semi-final not too long ago.
Strangely enough, India have played just six T20Is against South Africa on their soil, including their first-ever way back in 2006. But they have beaten South Africa in both the bilateral T20Is played – 1-0 in 2011 and 2-1 in 2018. Will they complete a hat-trick?
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 05:12 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: Mukesh Kumar or Deepak Chahar for India?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: With Mohammed Siraj returning, one could assume that Arshdeep Singh would retain his spot which means India would have to choose between Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Kumar. Chahar had missed the fifth T20I against Australia due to a medical emergency and if he is unavailable for selection in this match as well, India would have a more straightforward call to make.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:59 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: India's youngsters running out of time?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: The Durban washout dented India's hopes of finding a combination for its playing XI ahead of the ICC World Cup. Team India has rested seasoned campaigners for the entire T20I series. Skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-skipper Virat Kohli, pace Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are all unavailable for the South Africa T20Is. With Suryakumar leading the Indian side in South Africa, India are hoping to audition its youngsters against the Proteas.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:45 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: The T20 World Cup in mind
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: The T20 World Cup next year could sneak up on most sides playing in it before they realise if they are not able to find a winning combination as soon as possible. For South Africa, these are pretty much the last T20Is they will play before the deadline arrives to name their squads for the tournament. India have this series and one more against Afghanistan in January before getting their own team together. Both sides, though, will have enough time to factor in performances in the IPL and the SA20.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:35 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: What happened in Durban...
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: That question can be answered with one word - rain. It caused the toss to be delayed and eventually, the whole match itself was washed out with showers returning intermittently even before efforts began on drying and preparing the ground for the match. The players never got out of their training gears.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:27 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: The weather
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: First and foremost, let's address the big elephant in the stadium. As per the latest developments, rain gods can make their presence felt and disrupt the T20 World Cup preparations for India and South Africa in Gqeberha. The weather in Gqeberha will remain cloudy and a couple of showers are likely in the host city. According to Accuweather, the cloud cover is 99 per cent in Gqeberha and there is a 63% probability of precipitation. In the evening, the probability of precipitation is 6 per cent.
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:16 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: South Africa full squad
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:14 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: India full squad
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav
- Tue, 12 Dec 2023 04:00 PM
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: Hello and Welcome!
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20, IND vs SA: What's up, cricket fans? Feeling disappointed about last Sunday's game that failed to live up to expectations? Worry not! Today offers a fresh start as India's tour of South Africa kicks off with the much-anticipated 2nd T20I, following the washout of the first match. Team India, defending an unbeaten T20I series record in South Africa from victories in 2011 and 2018, is set to put their streak on the line. And of course, there are special memories tied to this country for any Indian T20I squad for obvious reasons. HINT: The year was 2007 and a certain MS Dhoni-led Team India did something pretty monumental here.