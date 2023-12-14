India vs South Africa Live score 3rd T20: IND's unbeaten Proteas streak on the line in series decider against SA

India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20: Ideally, a bilateral series is decided in a way that a team gets some breathing room despite being a game down, but thanks to circumstances not in control, India cannot afford to rest easy. With rain washing down the first T20I in Durban and South Africa winning the next in Gqeberha, it's do-or-die for the Men in Blue as they compete in the series decider at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, where India have won three out of eight T20Is. Surprisingly, this series hasn't quite made the kind of noises that was expected – be it due to absence of big names or mostly due to the weather playing spoilsport, but tonight, with no rain in forecast, the game could make for a fascinating contest.

India vs South Africa Live score 3rd T20: All eyes are on the series decider(Getty Images)

India did well in the previous game to reach 180/7, but wet conditions because of a brief spell of rain made it tough for their bowlers to defend a revised target of 152. Once Reeza Hendricks powered the Proteas to 78 in 6 overs, it was pretty much game over. Still, props to Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj to pick wickets and push the match into the penultimate over, but getting over the line was a bridge too far to cross. Nonetheless, with no room for complacency or error, India will be keen to bring out their A game without any outside factors playing a role to ensure that their unbeaten bilateral T20I series record in South Africa remains unblemished.

Will there be changes to the batting line-up is the question on everyone's mind. Well, ideally yes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill may have gotten out for ducks in the previous game but if there's anything we have learned from the Rahul Dravid template of coaching is that players get a longer run. Ruturaj Gaikwad was reported ill by the BCCI and whether he has recovered from whatever that kept him down remains unanswered. Having said that, while the top order promises to remain unchanged, the same cannot be said about the middle order. With Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi waiting, and the series on the line, the axe could fall on Kuldeep Yadav… and maybe, and we dare say it, Ravindra Jadeja. Iyer scored a half-century in his last T20I innings in Bengaluru; what was the reason behind his omission… we'd never know, but you can't keep a player of his calibre out.

India may have lost the previous game but in Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav, there was no shortage of positives. The India captain scored a brilliant half-century and was rewarded by the ICC by stretching his gap with the second best in the T20I rankings for batter. If SKY's innings was impactful, Rinku's legacy continues to grow. The batter showed terrific range in his batting, first playing the waiting game and then exploding and switching gears as per the need. His twin sixes off Aiden Markram, one of which shattered the glass of the media box, is another example as to why he needs to be in that flight to West Indies and the USA in six months' time for the T20 World Cup.

As for South Africa, there isn't much they need to worry about. Hendricks' is the wicket Indians would be after the most, along with Markram, both of whom chipped in with useful contributions and led the way for a five-wickets win through DLS. Also, for the first time on this tour, the stop clock rule will come into effect, which means neither team can afford to slack around.