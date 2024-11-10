India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: SKY's IND seek continued dominance, SA look to strike back

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson's blistering form helped India make light work of South Africa in the first T20I despite this series being played at the latters' home. However, that was held in Durban which hasn't been kind to the Proteas in this format. The same can't be said about St George's Park in Gqeberha, where T20I cricket has been rare but South Africa have won more often than not whenever they play here....Read More

This will be the fifth T20I to be played at this venue. South Africa had lost the first one in 2007 to the West Indies as part of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since then, they have beaten New Zealand by 33 runs in 2012, Australia by 12 runs in 2020 and India by five wickets in 2023.

India's opener Samson has hit a purple patch, to put it mildly, and that helped them paper over the fact that this is their first T20I tour outside of Asia since they won the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The win in Durban was India's 11th consecutive one in the format, with their previous defeat in T20Is coming, quite stunningly, in neigbouring Zimbabwe right after the T20 World Cup final.

Overall, they have played 23 T20Is this year and won 22. More importantly, they seemed to have completely shaken off their tendency to play conservatively with the bat in the format. On the contrary, India seem to have completely moved to the other end of the spectrum. They have scored over 200 runs in each of their last three T20Is and this includes a record 297/6 in their third T20I against Bangladesh. In fact, the only occassion they didn't score more than 200 in that series was in the first T20I where they chased down a target of 129 in 11.5 overs.

This series is being seen as a bit of a grudge match up as it marks the first time that South Africa are facing India since they were quite stunningly beaten in the T20 World Cup final by the side. They hardly came close to avenging that loss in the first T20I and interestingly, the spinners stifling Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller proved to be the catalyst for India's victory once again, as was the case in the death overs of the T20 World Cup final by the Indian pacers.

South Africa are without Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, two key figures in that final. While Rabada has been rested, de Kock retired. They will be wary of the threat carried by almost all of the Indian top six, who have been firing on all cylinders in the months since they became world champions.