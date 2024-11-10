India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: SKY's IND seek continued dominance, SA look to strike back
- 41 Mins agoGerald Coetzee hits the ground running
- 56 Mins ago South Africa's floundering form
- 8 Mins agoSanju Samson smashing the door down
- 19 Mins agoIndia close to making it 12 consecutive wins… again
- 30 Mins ago South Africa full squad
- 39 Mins ago India full squad
- 48 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson's record second consecutive century helped India to a comfortable win against South Africa in the first T20I. Now they will be looking to make it a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson's blistering form helped India make light work of South Africa in the first T20I despite this series being played at the latters' home. However, that was held in Durban which hasn't been kind to the Proteas in this format. The same can't be said about St George's Park in Gqeberha, where T20I cricket has been rare but South Africa have won more often than not whenever they play here....Read More
This will be the fifth T20I to be played at this venue. South Africa had lost the first one in 2007 to the West Indies as part of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since then, they have beaten New Zealand by 33 runs in 2012, Australia by 12 runs in 2020 and India by five wickets in 2023.
India's opener Samson has hit a purple patch, to put it mildly, and that helped them paper over the fact that this is their first T20I tour outside of Asia since they won the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The win in Durban was India's 11th consecutive one in the format, with their previous defeat in T20Is coming, quite stunningly, in neigbouring Zimbabwe right after the T20 World Cup final.
Overall, they have played 23 T20Is this year and won 22. More importantly, they seemed to have completely shaken off their tendency to play conservatively with the bat in the format. On the contrary, India seem to have completely moved to the other end of the spectrum. They have scored over 200 runs in each of their last three T20Is and this includes a record 297/6 in their third T20I against Bangladesh. In fact, the only occassion they didn't score more than 200 in that series was in the first T20I where they chased down a target of 129 in 11.5 overs.
This series is being seen as a bit of a grudge match up as it marks the first time that South Africa are facing India since they were quite stunningly beaten in the T20 World Cup final by the side. They hardly came close to avenging that loss in the first T20I and interestingly, the spinners stifling Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller proved to be the catalyst for India's victory once again, as was the case in the death overs of the T20 World Cup final by the Indian pacers.
South Africa are without Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, two key figures in that final. While Rabada has been rested, de Kock retired. They will be wary of the threat carried by almost all of the Indian top six, who have been firing on all cylinders in the months since they became world champions.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Gerald Coetzee hits the ground running
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Gerald Coetzee was by far the most impressive South African player in the first T20I. He was as fiery as ever, hit the deck hard and extracted good bounce. The pitch at St George's Park tends to be good for that kind of bowling. While his teammates were getting smashed everywhere, Coetzee provided a semblance of stability for SA whenever he bowled, ending with figures of 3/37.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: South Africa's floundering form
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: While India have been imperious since the T20 World Cup final, South Africa have been anything but that. They were thrashed 3-0 by the West Indies right after that and then held to a 1-1 draw by Ireland. The loss in Durban in the first T20I is only a continuation of that horror form.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson smashing the door down
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India's first choice openers are Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal after Rohit Sharma's retirement. However, Sanju Samson has now made it very hard indeed for the selectors to drop him from that role thanks to the back-to-back centuries he has scored, to the point that there is a very good chance of either Gill or Jaiswal having to slot in at No.3 whenever the time comes for India to play with their first choice XI in this format.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India close to making it 12 consecutive wins… again
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: The victory in Durban was India's 11th consecutive one in T20Is. If they win today, it will equal their longest winning streak in T20Is, which itself is something they have done once in the past. India first record 12 wins on the trot right after their 2021 T20 World Cup debacle. It started with the last match of that tournament, in fact, and went on until the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The next run of 12 consecutive wins came between December 2023 and June 2024. The 12th win in this case was against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup and it ended with the shock loss to Zimbabwe in the first T20I less than a week later, albeit they were playing with a squad entirely devoid of the stars that they have today or in the final back in March.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: South Africa full squad
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India full squad
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India seemed to simply pick up from where they left off in their previous series as they absolutely trounced South Africa in the first T20I. It remains to be seen whether they can continue doing so, though, considering Gqeberha is kinder to the Proteas' preferred style of bowling.