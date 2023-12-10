India vs South Africa live streaming, 1st T20I: When, where, how to watch IND vs SA on TV and online

On Sunday, December 10, Team India will make a return to the cricketing action, facing South Africa in the first of three T20Is at Kingsmead in Durban. Riding the momentum of a robust performance against Australia, where they triumphed 4-1 in the five-match T20I series at home last month, the team is brimming with confidence. Suryakumar Yadav, who stepped into the captaincy role following an injury to Hardik Pandya during the ODI World Cup in October, will continue to lead the side in the T20Is against Proteas.

India vs South Africa live streaming 1st T20I: When, where to watch IND vs SA(BCCI-X)

The upcoming series against South Africa also heralds the return of key players Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja to the first-team squad. Both players were given a well-deserved rest during the Australia series after an arduous ODI World Cup campaign. Their comeback adds depth and experience to the squad, further bolstering the young unit as the preparations continue for the T20 World Cup, slated for June 2024. The T20I series against South Africa will be India's penultimate bilateral action in the shortest format before the marquee tournament; the side will face Afghanistan for three T20Is in January, following which India meet England in five Tests.

Here are the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa encounter:

When is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban.

What time does the India vs South Africa 1st T20I start?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

What TV channel will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

