India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

Following a 31-run defeat in the opener, India will look to bounce back in the series as they take on South Africa in the second ODI at Paarl. The Indians had no answers to centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, who put up a record partnership to take the first game away from the tourists. Chasing 297, India got off to a steady start after Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gathered 46 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli also scored a fifty after Rahul's departure but the batting camp eventually suffered a collapse.

At the halfway mark, India's score read 137/1, with the visitors needing 160 more runs for the win. But the innings plunged after Kohli's exit to go from 152/3 to 214/8 and eventually fall short of the South African total by 31 runs. Shardul Thakur chipped in with a fifty towards the end but it wasn't enough to take India past the finish line. Also, Venkatesh Iyer, who made his ODI debut didn't get a chance to bowl, raising questions over his presence in the starting eleven as an all-rounder.

While amends in batting are needed, the team management will also hope for a much-improvement performance from the bowlers, who failed to pick wickets and thwart South Africa's scoring rate. The second game of the series will be also played at the same venue at Paarl.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI:

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will take place at the Boland Park in Paarl.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begins at 2:00 PM IST on Friday (January 21).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 2nd IND vs SA ODI here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

