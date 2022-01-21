India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: Rahul and co. eye strong comeback

India vs South Africa Live Updates: Team India will be taking the field to stay alive in the three-match ODI series when the side faces South Africa in the second game in Paarl. The KL Rahul-led side suffered a 31-run defeat in the opening match, with the team looking rusty in its first ODI outing in nearly six months. Barring Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51), the Indian batting order disappointed in the 297-run chase after an indifferent performance from the bowling attack. KL Rahul's in-game calls also came under the scanner with his decision to not bowl Venkatesh Iyer throughout the game drawing significant criticism. As India look to make amends in the second ODI, check live score and live updates from the game.

