India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Score: Rahul and co. eye strong comeback
- India vs South Africa Live Updates: Team India will look to make a strong return in the ODI series after the opening-game defeat in Paarl. Check Live Score and Updates from IND vs SA 2nd ODI.
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Team India will be taking the field to stay alive in the three-match ODI series when the side faces South Africa in the second game in Paarl. The KL Rahul-led side suffered a 31-run defeat in the opening match, with the team looking rusty in its first ODI outing in nearly six months. Barring Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51), the Indian batting order disappointed in the 297-run chase after an indifferent performance from the bowling attack. KL Rahul's in-game calls also came under the scanner with his decision to not bowl Venkatesh Iyer throughout the game drawing significant criticism. As India look to make amends in the second ODI, check live score and live updates from the game.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live: Toss in another 10 minutes
-
Jan 21, 2022 01:18 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live: Shikhar Dhawan on India's middle-order issues
"Our thought process is that we are building a team for the 2023 World Cup. So there are going to be a few hiccups here and there. But we all have good clarity that we have got this bunch of players and how we have to refine them. It doesn't matter if we lose an odd game while trying to do that because we are looking at the bigger picture."
-
Jan 21, 2022 01:05 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on why their win in the opener was important
"Definitely a lot more in favour of the Indian players, more like a subcontinent pitch rather than a South African pitch. So that's what makes the victory even sweeter, basically in foreign conditions, we outplayed them."
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:59 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: India's predicted XI
With a disappointing loss in 1st ODI, what changes can we expect in the Indian team when the side takes the field today? READ
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:55 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: The No.4 conundrum
Shreyas Iyer was picked ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in the first ODI in Paarl; however, he failed to make a mark as Iyer was dismissed on 17 off as many deliveries.
With Suryakumar waiting on the sidelines, will the Indian team management stick with Iyer in the second game? READ HERE
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:50 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Should Rahul take a leaf out of Bavuma's book?
Former South African batter Daryll Cullinan provided an interesting suggestion on the use of Venkatesh Iyer the bowler ahead of the second ODI in Paarl. He cited Andile Phehlukwayo's spell in the middle-overs of the Indian run-chase to put forward his point. READ HERE
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:46 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live Updates: Why did Iyer not bowl in 1st ODI?
Iyer didn't bowl a single over during his ODI debut at Paarl, giving rise to speculations over his responsibility in the role as India's no.6.
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed the reasons behind not bowling Iyer throughout the South African innings - READ HERE
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:40 PM IST
IND vs SA Live: An indifferent start
India had an uninspiring start to the post-Virat Kohli captaincy era in limited-overs cricket. Many of KL Rahul's calls were criticised by former Indian cricketers - a big one being Venkatesh Iyer's absence in the Indian bowling attack.
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:35 PM IST
India vs South Africa Live: India eye strong return
India endured a forgettable performance in the 1st ODI, where they conceded a 31-run defeat. The side had conceded 296/4 after Temba Bavuma opted to bat and the Indian middle-order failed to capitalise on a strong start as the visitors fell short.
-
Jan 21, 2022 12:22 PM IST
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Paarl. The KL Rahul-led Indian team will be aiming for an improved performance to stay alive in the three-match series.
