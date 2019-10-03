India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal overtakes Steve Smith, posts highest Test score of 2019

cricket

The year 2019 has been a year of inspirational performances with the bat in Test cricket. Heading the list of course has been Australia’s comeback man Steve Smith, who redeemed himself with a stunning performance in the Ashes, which helped the Aussies retain the urn by drawing the series 2-2.

Smith in fact had the highest Test score to his name this year until India played their first home Test of the year and youngster Mayank Agarwal slammed a record double century to move ahead in the list. Agarwal managed to convert his maiden Test ton into a double on the second day of the Vizag Test.

Mayank scored 215 against South Africa before being dismissed by Dean Elgar. His brilliant innings included six sixes and 23 fours. The right-handed batsman had also become the fourth Indian cricketer to convert his maiden Test century into a double-century. Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli and Karun Nair are the other batsmen to achieve this record in past.

Smith, who made his comeback to Test cricket after 16 months during Ashes 2019, played an innings of 211 in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. He had joined Marnus Labuschagne in the middle when Australia were two down for 28 and put up 116 runs for the third wicket along with the right-handed batsman.

The fourth Test of the series was a comeback game for the former Australian captain as he had to miss the third Test due to concussion, after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer in the third Test at Lord’s.

Jason Holder (202*), Kane Williamson (200*) and Ross Taylor (200) are three other batsmen who have scored double-centuries in 2019. Holder’s maiden double-century came in the third innings of the opening Test against England in Bridgetown. Williamson’s double-century came in the opening Test against Bangladesh in Hamilton. Taylor reached the milestone during the second Test in Wellington.

Cheteshwar Pujara came close to scoring a double-century during the fourth Test in Australia earlier in the year but missed the mark by seven runs.

Meanwhile, Mayank’s double-century and Rohit Sharma’s century saw India declare at 502/7. Opening the innings for the first time together, they put up 317 runs for the first wicket. Their partnership was third-highest opening partnership for India and highest against South Africa.

