Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

India vs South Africa: Rohit-Mayank break Sehwag-Gambhir’s long standing record

IND vs SA: The Indian openers thus broke a 15-year old record when Sehwag and Gambhir had put together 218-runs in Kanpur in 2004 at the top of the order.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal celebrates his ton with Rohit Sharma (R) against South Africa during the 2nd Day of the first test match, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal celebrates his ton with Rohit Sharma (R) against South Africa during the 2nd Day of the first test match, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.(ANI Photo)
         

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continued their onslaught against a hapless South African bowling attack on Day 2 of the first Test in Visakhapatnam and notched up a plethora of records. The duo shared a 317-run partnership, thus breaking Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir’s record for the highest opening partnership for India against the Proteas.

The Indian openers thus broke a 15-year old record when Sehwag and Gambhir had put together 218-runs in Kanpur in 2004 at the top of the order. The duo also became the third Indian opening pair to stitch together a 300-run partnership in Test cricket. Rohit, who was opening the innings for the first time in Test cricket, scored 176 runs while Mayank contributed with 137 runs during their historic partnership.

ALSO READ: Grind of domestic to glory of internationals - Mayank Agarwal completes full circle with maiden Test ton

The other two Indian opening pair to stitch together a partnership of more than 300 runs in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad-Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag-Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 13:48 IST

