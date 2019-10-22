e-paper
India vs South Africa: Proud, assertive, clinical - Indian cricketers react after historic triumph

The other players too shared their own experiences and hoped to continue their dominant run in the ongoing World Test Championship.

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India thumped South Africa in the 3-match Test series
India thumped South Africa in the 3-match Test series(Virat Kohli/Twitter)
         

Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an image of his team after the crushing win with the caption: So proud of this amazing team and the hard work which is put in day in and day out. Onwards and upwards.

 

The other players too shared their own experiences and hoped to continue their dominant run in the ongoing World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma, who was the star in the series, said that the performance of the side was assertive and clinical.

 

R Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the side with 15 wickets believes the side needs to be committed to the course in order to be successful.

 

Here is how the other cricketers reacted to India’s momentous triumph:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

 

Umesh Yadav:

 

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 14:41 IST

