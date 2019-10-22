India vs South Africa: Proud, assertive, clinical - Indian cricketers react after historic triumph

cricket

Oct 22, 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an image of his team after the crushing win with the caption: So proud of this amazing team and the hard work which is put in day in and day out. Onwards and upwards.

Onwards and upwards 💯💪 pic.twitter.com/NRd7A0HmqD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 22, 2019

The other players too shared their own experiences and hoped to continue their dominant run in the ongoing World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma, who was the star in the series, said that the performance of the side was assertive and clinical.

Very assertive and clinical, that’s how I would like to put it across this entire month. Extremely happy to be part of incredible Indian team 😁👍 @BCCI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 22, 2019

R Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the side with 15 wickets believes the side needs to be committed to the course in order to be successful.

Freedom series done and dusted, off to Bengaluru now for the #VijayHazareTrophy. Stay committed to the course and the course will stay with you. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/cfe9wsLJ5M — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 22, 2019

Here is how the other cricketers reacted to India’s momentous triumph:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Outstanding team effort boys. 😎 What a great way to keep going strong in the World Test Championship with a 3-0 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1eTtEVdFP6 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 22, 2019

Umesh Yadav:

What an amazing series win 💪💯

Great effort by the bowlers and batsman.

Proud to be a part of this team.😎 pic.twitter.com/iJpA1Gs5wE — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) October 22, 2019

