India vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would look to make a comeback in the second T20I of the five-match series against South Africa after going down in the opening contest. The hosts pulled off a comprehensive and comfortable win in the series opener, chasing the target of 158 with six wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Nothing went right for the visitors as the batting effort left a lot to be desired, and skipper Harmanpreet was the only bright spot, playing an unbeaten 47-run knock off 33 balls. However, she did not receive enough support at the other end, which was the main reason India did not reach the 160-run mark.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday. (BCCI-X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Annerie Dercksen then played an unbeaten 44-run knock to help the Proteas register an easy win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma and Kashvee Gautam went wicketless, and it wasn't the desired day for the Indian women's team. The series holds great significance for both teams, considering the Women's T20 World Cup is just around the corner.

The World Cup will be played in June-July 2026; hence, both teams will look to narrow down on their desired team combination.

Squads:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali, Kranti Gaud.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx. Here are the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women: When will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx. Here are the streaming and telecast details for the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women: When will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women take place? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women will take place on Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5 PM. Where will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women will take place on Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5 PM. Where will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women take place? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women will take place at Kingsmead, Durban. Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women will take place at Kingsmead, Durban. Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women?

The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk ...Read More At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON