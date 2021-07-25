India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw out for a golden duck on T20I debut - WATCH

Prithvi Shaw was all smiles when he received his T20I cap for the series opener against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo. But soon his happiness vanished in thin air as he grabbed a golden duck on his first-ever match for India in the shortest format.

All eyes were on the Mumbai batsman, especially after the way he had batted in the ODIs. However, luck wasn’t on his side when he walked out with his partner and captain Shikhar Dhawan to face the Lankan attack on Sunday. (IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Updates)

Dushmantha Chameera opened the attack for the hosts and began with a fuller delivery that was swinging away from the off-stump. Prithvi Shaw just couldn't resist himself as he chased it down with hard hands, only to edge it to towards the right of wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka. The catch was taken without any fault and Prithvi had to return to the dugout with a heavy heart.

Check out the video of Prithvi’s dismissal:

With this unwanted start to his T20I career, Prithvi became the 5th Indian opener to be dismissed on a golden duck in T20Is. The last batsman was Rohit Sharma who grabbed a golden duck against South Africa in 2018 at Centurion. Prithvi is the first Indian opener to get out on the first ball against Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl. Besides Prithvi Shaw, leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy also received his debut cap.

For Sri Lanka, senior pacer Isuru Udana is back in the side with Chamika Karunaratne and Charith Asalanka making their T20 debuts.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kushan, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Krunal Pandya, Buvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.