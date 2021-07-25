India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Debutant Shaw, captain Dhawan look to provide India blazing start
- India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India handed debuts to batsman Prithvi Shaw and spinner Varun Chakravarthy as Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Shikhar Dhawan's team.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against India in Colombo. India handed debuts to two players as Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy received their T20I caps. With the three-match ODI series done and dusted, it's time for the T20 leg. India and Sri Lanka begin the three T20I with the first match on Sunday. India wrapped up the ODI series 2-1, but a consolation win by Sri Lanka on Friday was an indication that this unit is not going to come after the opposition come what may. Sri Lanka have showed signs of spark so far but haven't exactly been clinical in terms of overall performance. India on the other hand are expected to play their strongest XI, as captain Shikhar Dhawan pointed out on the eve of the match. However, there is still a strong chance of two players making their international debut for the Men in Blue.
Follow India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Scorecard
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Moments away from start of play
The two teams are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. And right after that, the first ball will be underway. By the looks of it, the pitch appears a lot drier and hard. Surely, the deck has to be strong given back-to-back games are coming up in alternate days.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:50 PM IST
In case you missed it, no place for Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey fans! We have some disappointing news for you. After throwing three chances, he has been left out of the Playing XI. Instead, India have give both wicketkeepers - Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson - a chance in this game. As Virender Sehwag said, has Pandey really played his final ODI for India?
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:46 PM IST
All eyes on the opening pair of Dhawan and Shaw
Wow! The dynamic batting duo is back. If their partnerships for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL is any hint, Sri Lanka would be worrying. In IPL 2020 and 2021, Shaw and Dhawan put on some remarkable partnerships up top and gave DC a blazing start. They would be hoping to rekindle the same touch here for India. The ODIs showed a glimpse of what we can expect.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:41 PM IST
1st T20I, Live: Here's the India XI
1 Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Sanju Samson (WK), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Playing XI
1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Minod Bhanuka (WK), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Charith Asalanka, 5 Dasun Shanaka (Captain), 6 Ashen Bandara, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Isuru Udana, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Dushmantha Chameera
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Here's what the India captain said after the toss
Shikhar Dhawan: We wanted to have a bowl first as there's dampness in the pitch but we are capable of putting a good score on board. It's about giving opportunities to new players and see how they perform and have a good chance for the upcoming World Cup.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:32 PM IST
TOSS: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, Shaw and Chakravarthy debut
Sri Lanka won the toss and have decided they will bowl first and have a crack at the Indian batsmen. Dhawan called heads but tails is what it was. So there would be no thigh slap from Dhawan, not right away at least.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Team News: Two debuts for India confirmed
There we have it. The big news coming from Colombo is that Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy have received their T20I caps, which means the two will be making their T20I debut for India tonight. Clearly, Shaw isn't flying to England right away.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Dhawan to lead India in his first T20 international
Shikhar Dhawan has already got his hands on one bilateral series trophy as captain. Today, when he leads India, he will officially become the country's seventh T20I skipper after Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:13 PM IST
One more wicket can bring Bhuvneshwar a big milestone for India
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one scalp away from completing 250 wickets in international cricket. He has 63 wickets in Tests, 141 in ODIs and 45 in T20Is, which brings the total to 249. One more wicket and he will become the 19th India bowler to do so.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:09 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Did you know?
Sri Lanka failed to register even a win in T20Is in the year 2020. This year, they have won just 1 out of 6 and their win percentage is a lowly 16.67
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:05 PM IST
JUST IN: IPL 2021 to resume September 19, final to be played October 15
Big breaking coming just in: The IPL 2021 is set to resume on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in Dubai.
-
JUL 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Last five matches
- India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in Pune
- India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Indore
- Match Abandoned: 3 T20I in Guwahati
- India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets: Nidahas Trophy, Colombo
- Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets, Nidahas Trophy, Colombo
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Can Chahal continue his love affair with the Premadasa?
With 11 scalps, India's Yuzvendra Chahal has the joint second-most wickets at RPS Colombo in T20Is. He is tied with Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, behind Lasith Malinga's 17 wickets from 14 matches. In the two ODIs played last week, Chahar picked up five wickets and he would be hoping to continue his impressive run at the venue.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Dhawan one big hit away from 50 sixes for India
Shikhar Dhawan is currently 7th in the list of leading six-hitters for India in T20Is, after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, having cleared the ropes 49 times. One more tonight and he would become the seventh India batsman to score 50 or more sixes in the shortest format.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:46 PM IST
So1st T20I Live: me more interesting nuggets
- Kuldeep Yadav is 1 match away from completing 100 matches across T20s.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 4 wickets away from completing 200 wickets across T20s.
- Bhuvneshwar is 1 scalp away from completing 250 wickets in international cricket.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar five strikes away from 50 T20I wickets
With 45 wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fourth in the list of India's leading wicket-takers in T20Is, behind Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin. Five wickets is a tough ask in T20Is, but Bhuvneshwar sure has a chance to get close to the 50-wicket mark tonight as he is set to return to the XI after missing out the third ODI.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Two debuts likely for India
If Shaw and Suryakumar are not playing - and there is a strong chance of that happening - it could well pave the way for India to give debut to opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Padikkal has been the flavour following his exploits for RCB in the IPL, while injuries have prevented Chakravarty from getting his India cap although he had earned his maiden call-up last year itself. Could tonight be the moment in the sun for DDP and Chakravarthy?
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Test for Dhawan the T20I batsman
In 2021, Shikhar Dhawan has played just one T20I game - the 1st T20I vs England, where he scored 4 runs in 12 balls. Overall, in T20Is, Dhawan has scored 1673 at a strike rate of 127.41, which is fifth-lowest among all the openers who have scored a minimum 1000 T20I runs. Since 2019 Dhawan has played 19 T20Is and scored 441 runs, including two half-centuries.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:25 PM IST
1st T20I, Live: India can extend impressive record against Sri Lanka tonight
Since August of 2019, India has not lost a single bilateral T20I series, having played eight and winning seven of them. The series against South Africa never quite got going due to Covid-19. Against Sri Lanka though, India's record proved even more impressive. Currently at 13 wins, India are one more victory away from registering the most wins against any opposition in T20I cricket.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:20 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is
We all know that India recently achieved their 10-match winning streak over Sri Lanka. But how does the T20Is stack up. As per stats, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 19 times in Twenty 20 in the past, and once again, the balance is tilted heavily in favour of the Men in Blue, who lead their sub-continent neighbours 13-5 with one match abandoned without a ball being bowled.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The Big Question: Will Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav play tonight?
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are two of the biggest draws currently for India in Sri Lanka. However, reports on Saturday surfaced that the two batsmen have been directed by the BCCI to join the Test squad in England, which is currently nursing a few injury concerns. If that is true, it would mean that Shaw and Suryakumar's tour of Sri Lanka is officially over. With a bunch of exciting youngsters waiting for an opportunity, India would rather relieve Shaw and Suryakumar of their duties and hand chances to a couple of fringe players.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:10 PM IST
India expected to field their strongest XI
And rightly so. After five debuts in the third ODI, things didn't really go as panned for the Indian team. So do not expect the same XI tonight. Captain Dhawan made it clear that India will be fielding their best XI and the room for experimentation will only come in once the series is sealed.
-
JUL 25, 2021 06:05 PM IST
After ODIs, it's time for T20s
As the action shifts to the T20I series, it will be interesting to see whether India could continue their domination over Sri Lanka, or can the hosts pull off a few surprises here and there. Based on what transpired by what transpired in the last two ODI games, Sri Lanka definitely cannot be counted out, especially their spinners and how they turned the table after that rain interval Friday afternoon.
-
JUL 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka live score, 1st T20I
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. After securing the ODI series 2-1, a confident Indian unit would want to continue the good work with Shikhar Dhawan and Co, hoping for an encore over the Lankans. For Sri Lanka, who appear a better T20 side, its an opportunity to build on the wonderful result of the third ODI and carry that confidence and momentum forward.
Get our daily newsletter
BCCI announces fixture for remainder of IPL 2021, final in Dubai on October 15
Pant returns from isolation, joins India’s training session ahead of ENG Test
1st T20I, Live: Shaw, Dhawan look to provide India blazing start
- India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: India handed debuts to batsman Prithvi Shaw and spinner Varun Chakravarthy as Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Shikhar Dhawan's team.