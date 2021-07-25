India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Debutant Shaw, captain Dhawan look to provide India blazing start

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against India in Colombo. India handed debuts to two players as Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy received their T20I caps. With the three-match ODI series done and dusted, it's time for the T20 leg. India and Sri Lanka begin the three T20I with the first match on Sunday. India wrapped up the ODI series 2-1, but a consolation win by Sri Lanka on Friday was an indication that this unit is not going to come after the opposition come what may. Sri Lanka have showed signs of spark so far but haven't exactly been clinical in terms of overall performance. India on the other hand are expected to play their strongest XI, as captain Shikhar Dhawan pointed out on the eve of the match. However, there is still a strong chance of two players making their international debut for the Men in Blue.





Follow India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Scorecard

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON