India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Score: IND eye series win as Rohit Sharma-led side faces SL in Dharamsala
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20: Follow live updates from IND vs SL 2nd T20 as the side eyes a third-successive series win under Rohit's captaincy.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20: Team India will aim to secure a third-consecutive series victory when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led India are flying high after an emphatic 62-run win in the first game in Lucknow and will look to capitalize on the performance later today. Despite the absences of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav among others, India set a 200-run target for the visitors; an all-round effort from the bowling lineup helped India restrict the Lankans to 137/6 in 20 overs. Ahead of the second T20I, however, the home side faced another setback as youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series due to an injury; Mayank Agarwal replaced the 25-year-old batter..
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:42 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Updates: Weather forecast
The weather forecast doesn't look as promising for the game in Dharamsala. Rain is predicted throughout the day but according to accuweather, the weather will remain cloudy throughout the night with less possibility of showers.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:38 PM
IND vs SL Live Cricket Updates: India's record at Dharamsala
India have played only one T20I at Dharamsala (Against South Africa in 2015). The side had faced a 7-wicket loss in the game. The side was schedued to play another T20I against the same side in 2019; however, it was abandoned due to rain.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:36 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live: Head to Head
Total matches: 23
India won: 15
Sri Lanka won: 7
NR: 1
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:33 PM
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Most runs in T20Is
The Indian captain will be aiming to further extend his lead at the top in the list of highest run-getters in the shortest format.
Rohit Sharma - 3,307 (123 matches)
Martin Guptill - 3,299 (112 matches)
Virat Kohli - 3,296 (97 matches)
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:30 PM
IND vs SL Live Cricket Score: Rohit eyes captaincy glory
Rohit Sharma currently has 15 home wins in T20Is as captain in 16 matches. With one more victory, Rohit will go past Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson to become the most successful T20I skipper at home.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:28 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20: Another record in sight
Pakistan currently hold the record for most wins against an opposition (16 wins in 17 games). India currently have 15 wins in 23 games against Sri Lanka.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:25 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20: India eye equaling New Zealand
With 38 wins at home, India are only one victory away from tieing with New Zealand for most wins at home. However, they will overtake the Kiwis due to a higher win-percentage.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:23 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Cricket Updates: Records in sight
Nowadays, Team India are eyeing records in almost every game. In this match, the side will be aiming to join Pakistan in an elite list in T20Is.
The side remains only one win away from registering its 100th victory in the shortest format of the game.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:20 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Score: India's Predicted XI
India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination as the side faces Sri Lanka in the second game.
Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:18 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live: An all-round performance from the ball
The Indian bowlers shined in the first T20I in Lucknow, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a perfect start with the wicket of the first ball. While the senior pacer picked two wickets, Chahal was economical (1/11 in 3 overs) while Venkatesh Iyer also took two wickets.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:15 PM
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live: Focus on Samson
The Kerala batter didn't get to bat in the first T20I but the focus remains on him as the side prepares for the second match of the series.
Rohit had high praise for Samson and also hinted that he will be in the frame for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. One doesn't need an introduction to Samson's big-hitting abilities, but the batter will be aiming to tackle his inconsistency as he receives the opportunity to don the blue.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:11 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Updates: Jadeja back to lower middle-order?
With three overs remaining, the team management sent Ravindra Jadeja at no.4 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, despite the presence of Sanju Samson, who made a return to the XI after over a year. Venkatesh Iyer, too, didn't get to bat.
Will Samson be promoted to number 4 - or possibly, at 3?
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:09 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Score: A shuffle in batting order?
With Gaikwad's absence, it is more or less confirmed that Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma will continue to open; and there was little reason to change the combination as well, thanks to the duo's brilliant opening stand in the 1st T20 (111 runs in 11.5 overs).
However, the promotion of Ravindra Jadeja at no.4 did raise some eyebrows.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:07 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live: Gaikwad ruled out
Earlier today, the BCCI confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series with an injury.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:03 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live Updates: 1st T20 recap
It was an emphatic performance from Team India in the first T20I, as the side had registered a 62-run victory. Despite a number of notable absences in the batting order, India put on 199/2 on the board with Ishan Kishan (89) returning to run-scoring in style. The side then restricted Sri Lanka to 137/6.
-
Sat, 26 Feb 2022 05:00 PM
IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I. The match will start at 7 PM, with the toss scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM.