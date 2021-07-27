India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live IND vs SL Cricket match on TV and online

India would be looking to seal the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. A super bowling effort led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal helped India beat Sri Lanka comfortably in the first T20I despite not putting up a huge total. The spinners and the seamers would look to continue their good work. India's batting, however, hasn't been as dominating as the bowling. Apart from the first ODI, there top-order hasn't fired and the middle-order has failed to provide the big finish. With Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav named as replacements in the Test squad, it would be interesting to see if coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan make a change in the batting line-up.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

Where will the 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Tuesday, July 27. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka online and mobile?

The online streaming of 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 2nd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

