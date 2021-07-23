Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live IND vs SL Cricket match on TV and online
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live IND vs SL Cricket match on TV and online

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for IND vs SL 3rd ODI Match at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate a wicket.(BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming: After India secured the series with a three-wicket win in the second ODI in Tuesday, the Men in Blue would want to go all out and inflict a clean sweep on hosts Sri Lanka when the two teams face each other in the third and final ODI. Sri Lanka would be hoping to get a consolation win, which could hold them in good stead ahead of the T20Is. Having said that, India would enter the game hoping to give the newcomers a chance. With the series already in their bag, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan would be keen to give those an opportunity who haven't gotten a chance so far.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live score and updates

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI:

Where will the 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Friday, July 23. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka online and mobile?

The online streaming of 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 3rd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

