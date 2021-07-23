'Dhoni used to finish with a six, Deepak did it with a four': Sehwag calls Chahar an 'all-rounder' after thrilling win

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was mighty impressed with Deepak Chahar's innings of unbeaten 69, which proved instrumental in taking India home and helping them register a series-clinching win.

Sehwag praised Chahar the batsman, saying the way he batted reminded him of the great MS Dhoni and how he used to finish matches successfully. Chahar's primary skills are that of a fast bowler who can swing the ball and get early breakthroughs for his team, but his heroics with the bat on Tuesday prompted Sehwag to call Chahar an 'all-rounder'

"After a long time, after years, I sat and watched India's innings. The match today was such that I sat and was glued to the screen. I was praying for India to win and Deepak finished in Dhoni style. He used to hit a six to win the game, he hit a four. Brilliant innings. Intelligent innings, like a typical batsman. It didn't look as if Deepak Chahar is a bowler, but a batsman who's taken this match till the end and finished it. So, he too is an all-rounder, I would say," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Chasing 276 to win, India were in trouble after getting reduced to 116/5. Krunal Pandya's 35 and a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav, playing only his second ODI got things back on track, but at 193/7, things still appeared bleak for India. That is when Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got into the rescue act and added an unbeaten 84-run stand for the eighth wicket. Bhuvneshwar remained not out on 19 off 28 balls before Chahar hit the winning runs to get India over the line in a final-over finish.

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra agreed with Sehwag and said it was brilliant to see Chahar use Dhoni-like tactics to take the game deep and then launch himself. Nehra has been a long-time teammate of Dhoni, with both the Indian team and the Chennai Super Kings and feels the former India captain has successfully passed on his knowledge to youngsters, of which Chahar is one.

"That he is capable with the bat is something he has also shown for CSK. But like Viru said, more than the runs, the intelligence with which he batted was commendable. When he got the bad balls, only then he attacked. After Krunal Pandya got out, he (Chahar) got some 3-4 half-volleys but even then he did not go after it," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

"He had it in his mind that he has to take the game deep and that is the mindset that we talk about. And see, he has delivered one win for India. That is the difference experience makes. Dhoni used to do it and it is something he has passed on to the youngsters. This is just another example."