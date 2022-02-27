India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score: High-flying IND eye another series whitewash, SL play for pride at Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20: After sealing the two-match T20I series 2-0, India will aim to sweep the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final game at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Shreyas Iyer smashed a fifty before Ravindra Jadeja whacked 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday. Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 25-ball 39, accelerating at the right time to keep the required run rate in check. With plenty of talent in the wings, Rohit Sharma could go with a rejigged starting eleven, especially when the team is searching for the perfect team combination in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup. Opener Ishan Kishan sustained a head injury in the previous T20I. The left-handed opener has been ruled out of the game and we could see a fresh opening pair. Rohit himself has said that the team will be looking to make some changes in the eleven. India would be aiming to get the 12th consecutive T20I win to equal Afghanistan's record for most T20I wins on a trot by a Test-playing nation. And they have a realistic chance of achieving the feat with their wide talent pool.

