India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score: High-flying IND eye another series whitewash, SL play for pride at Dharamsala
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20: India on Saturday produced a clinical show to beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series. The hosts will now look to register their 12th consecutive T20I victory and fourth clean sweep under Rohit.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20: After sealing the two-match T20I series 2-0, India will aim to sweep the series when they take on Sri Lanka in the third and final game at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Shreyas Iyer smashed a fifty before Ravindra Jadeja whacked 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday. Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 25-ball 39, accelerating at the right time to keep the required run rate in check. With plenty of talent in the wings, Rohit Sharma could go with a rejigged starting eleven, especially when the team is searching for the perfect team combination in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup. Opener Ishan Kishan sustained a head injury in the previous T20I. The left-handed opener has been ruled out of the game and we could see a fresh opening pair. Rohit himself has said that the team will be looking to make some changes in the eleven. India would be aiming to get the 12th consecutive T20I win to equal Afghanistan's record for most T20I wins on a trot by a Test-playing nation. And they have a realistic chance of achieving the feat with their wide talent pool.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:54 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Gavaskar effusive in his praise for Shreyas
Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat in last game and he earned massive praise from legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who praised the youngster for “playing with the full face of the bat”.
"Iyer was playing with the full face of the bat as much as possible except the odd occasions. He was unbelievable. It was more like a Djokovic or a Federer forehand," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:51 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: IND target massive milestone at Dharamsala
India are currently tied with New Zealand in the list of most wins by a team in T20Is (at home). The Rohit Sharma-led unit will dislodge the Kiwis and secure the top spot if they win this T20 International. One more T20I win will put India ahead with 40 wins from 61 games, one more than New Zealand.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:45 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2022: 'I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me'
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:43 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: IND Predicted XI for the game
After a dominant show on Saturday, India might want to test their bench strength in the dead rubber. Have a look at the predicted playing XI for India:
India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Samson to open? Rohit likely to make multiple changes in dead rubber
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:40 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Ravi Bishnoi to return?
Ravi Bishnoi could return to the playing eleven if the team management decides to shake up its spin attack and rest Yuzvendra Chahal for the final game. Bishnoi had picked three wickets from three T20Is against the West Indies.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:38 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: New opening pair for IND?
The team management would expect solid batting show from Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson. And in Ishan's absence, we could see Samson opening the innings with Rohit or Mayank.
Mayank was drafted in as cover for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the series.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:31 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Focus on Jadeja as IND target another dominant performance
Ravindra Jadeja was sent ahead of Venkatesh Iyer for the second time in a row and it remains to see whether Rohit will promote the experienced all-rounder today. Jadeja also thanked Rohit for entrusting his finishing skills.
"I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I'll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team," said Jadeja after the 2nd T20I.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:24 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Multiple changes on the cards?
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:20 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Shreyas and Jadeja look to do an encore
The Shreyas-Jadeja batting show in the previous game also earned praise from Rohit. But the Indian skipper also hinted towards a rejigged starting eleven and present players with some game-time.
"Was an important knock from Shreyas, couldn't have asked anything more from him, Jaddu came up well with the bat.When you win the series, there are guys who haven't had the opportunities. Some of the guys will have to play Tests, we'll have to look after everyone," he said in the post-match presentation.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:16 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Injury threat looms over both teams
Apart from Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding. It remains to see whether the visitors make multiple changes to clinch a consolation win.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:12 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: 2nd T20I recap
In the second T20I on Saturday, Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Ishan Kishan also perished for 16 before Sanju Samson chipped in with a 25-ball 39. He played the perfect second fiddle to Shreyas, who notched up his highest individual score in T20 Internationals.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:07 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score: Update on Ishan Kishan
"Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion," read a BCCI release.
-
Feb 27, 2022 05:06 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Ishan Kishan ruled out
In a big blow for India, Ishan has been ruled out of the match. He was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T20I, and it will be interesting to see who starts the innings today.
-
Feb 27, 2022 04:59 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Hello & Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I! With the series already won, the hosts might want to test their bench strength in the final game of the series. Also, Dharamsala has witnessed steady rainfall over the past few days and it will be interesting to see what the venue offers. India will look to notch up their 12th consecutive T20I win and equal Afghanistan's record for most T20I wins on a trot by a Test-playing nation. The match will start at 7 PM, with the toss scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM.
