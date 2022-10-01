India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Women's Asia Cup 2022: Dominant Jemimah puts IND W in sight of big total

India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India were put to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and lost an early wicket in the form of Smriti Mandhana. Her opening partner soon followed suit thanks to a sensational catch on the ropes by Malsha Shehani. However, Jemimah Rodrigues has since put India on top with a masterful half century. Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur has played second fiddle perfectly well and the pair have put India firmly in the driver's seat going into the last four overs.